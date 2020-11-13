OSU football: Old friends Jonathan Smith and Jimmy Lake set to face off Saturday

Jonathan Smith didn’t expect Jimmy Lake to reveal much in the lead-up to Saturday’s game.
Smith worked side-by-side with Lake for six years during stints at Boise State and Washington and knew that Lake, now in his first year as UW’s head coach, would keep his cards close to his vest in order to gain whatever advantage possible.
The two share plenty of mutual respect and will meet on the field for the first time as head coaches this Saturday when the Huskies host the Beavers at 8 p.m. in Seattle. Oregon State enters the game hoping for a bounce-back win after last weekend’s season-opening loss.
The Huskies are making their season debut and are a bit of an unknown quantity entering the weekend. Lake, who took over for longtime coach Chris Petersen at the end of last season, has yet to announce a starting quarterback.
Washington lists four potential starting signal-callers on its depth chart.
“That’s Jimmy, no question,” Smith said with a laugh. “He won’t even talk about their starting quarterback or what they’re gonna do on offense. That’s totally Jimmy.”
Instead of trying to prepare for four different quarterbacks, the Beavers will instead turn their efforts toward familiarizing themselves with the schemes of first-year Washington offensive coordinator John Donavon.
That is easier said than done, though. Donavon last coached at the college level in 2015 while serving as offensive coordinator at Penn State. Since then, he has been coaching in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive assistant. The Huskies were scheduled to face California last weekend to open the season, but that game was declared a no contest after a Cal player tested positive for COVID-19.
So Oregon State’s coaches have been watching tape from Donavon’s Penn State days, as well as film of UW from last season in order to evaluate its personnel.
“We’re trying to prepare for whatever they throw at us and we’ll kind of adjust and adapt,” defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said. “It will be that kind of a game as we see how they wanna play the game and what style. Then we need to adjust on defense probably more than usual.”
Graduate transfer Kevin Thompson, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and freshman Ethan Garbers are all in contention to start Saturday. The Beavers will not find out which player gets the nod until Saturday.
“It makes it more challenging,” Tibesar said. “That’s where we’ve just got to be able to adapt during the course of the game. Are they gonna have a pocket passer? Are they gonna have an athletic quarterback back there? When there’s four of them, you can't go into a game with four different game plans — it’s impossible.”
The Beavers will also turn their attention toward trying to slow down junior Cade Otton, one of the top tight ends in the conference. As a sophomore, Otton pulled down 32 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns. The Huskies also feature a star along the offensive line in Jaxson Kirkland, a preseason first team All-Pac-12 selection.
On the defensive side, Washington boasts a loaded secondary and has one of the best players in the nation in Elijah Molden. A former star on the Oregon prep scene at West Linn High, Molden was tabbed as a preseason All-American by numerous publications after earning first team All-Pac-12 honors last season.
Ryan Bowman is the anchor of Washington’s linebackers and will also need to be contained if the Beavers want to leave Seattle with a win.
Oregon State will hope to improve up the poor tacking that hindered it last weekend, and will also look for a faster start out of Tristan Gebbia and the offense.
The Beavers will still be without starting linebacker Addison Gumbs, who is battling a hamstring injury. Safety David Morris should be available for the entire game after missing most of last Saturday's game. Safety Jaydon Grant suffered a leg injury and briefly left the game against Washington State, but he is ready to go for the Washington game, according to Smith.
“We’re really focused on ourselves defensively,” Smith said. “Kind of shoring up some of the things from Saturday. We’ve got to get better. We’re going to need to trust our rules because we don’t exactly know what it’s going to look like schematically. Then be ready to adjust during the game.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
