The Oregon State football team lost three veteran pieces of its defensive secondary with the departures of Jaydon Grant, Alex Austin and Rezjohn Wright.

The team could have also lost Kitan Oladapo, who considered entering the NFL draft. But after speaking with scouts, the redshirt senior decided to spend one more year at Oregon State.

“I definitely think I would have been drafted had I went out. Always things to improve on. Small things,” Oladapo said. “Some scouts like you, some scouts don’t like you. I’ll take their criticism and improve for next year.”

With the NFL on hold for now, Oladapo said there is a lot to be excited about coming back for one final season.

“The main thing I was thinking about was winning the Pac-12 championship, to be honest. Finishing school. Another year with the guys, coming here, getting better. I did love winning the Las Vegas Bowl and going ten and three, but (there’s) a lot more on the table that we can do, and finish my education and improve my draft stock. There’s a lot of positives coming back and I’m excited to be here,” Oladapo said.

The Beavers held their second spring practice in rainy conditions outdoors on Thursday. The defense had a good day in team drills, making a couple of interceptions and forcing a couple fumbles with active hands after the catch.

Defensive coordinator said these early practices are an opportunity for players to show they can take information from the meeting room to the practice field.

“A lot of new guys and young guys, whether they’re JC guys, mid-year freshmen or guys who were on the scout team last year. A lot of good reps with those guys. Our job’s to continue to get them better,” Bray said.

Looking specifically at the changes in the secondary, Bray said it is helpful to have a foundational player such as Oladapo present to anchor the group.

“It’s huge. A guy that knows what to do, knows how to communicate, knows the standard that’s back there. It’s a big help,” Bray said.

In addition to Oladapo, Bray said redshirt junior Akili Arnold and junior Skyler Thomas have also stepped up.

This transition period for the secondary requires Oladapo to take on a different type of leadership role than he has filled before. He understands that these new circumstances require a different approach.

“I need to be more of a vocal leader. I think over the years guys have seen my story, just put your head down and work. I think I was more of a leader by example, don’t talk a lot, just do your work and keep grinding,” Oladapo said. “But more and more vocal leader for the younger guys that this is their first year, first time out in spring ball. They don’t know how it’s supposed to go, so just got to teach them up in the meeting rooms and out here.”

There are some other experienced players in the secondary including Ryan Cooper Jr. and Alton Julian, along with transfer Tyrice Ivy Jr. from College of San Mateo. Redshirt sophomore Jaden Robinson and redshirt freshman Noble Thomas are among the others who will get an opportunity to make an impression this spring.

“I definitely think the young guys can rise up,” Oladapo said. “They listen, they’re hard workers, and they definitely have the talent to fill the shoes.”