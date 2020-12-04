OSU football: Offensive line has stepped up as Beavers' unsung heroes

“We want them to be the best around, and we’re not there yet,” Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik said. “There’s a lot of things we’ve got to keep working at. I don’t judge it as far as ‘this is the end goal.’ I think our goal is to get better every week. The good thing with this group is they know how to work. They want to work. I think every game so far we’ve been a little bit better than the last game. We’ve just got to continue that.”

Against Oregon, the Beavers rolled out a starting offensive line of Joshua Gray, Jake Levengood, Eldridge, Keli’i Montibon and Brandon Kipper.

Gray, a former three-star recruit, is arguably the most talented of the bunch but is a redshirt freshman who is learning on the fly during his first year protecting the blind side of Oregon State’s quarterbacks. Levengood, Oregon State’s most versatile lineman, was expected to be a do-it-all backup this season but played so well in training camp that he earned the starting left guard spot.