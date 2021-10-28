OSU football: Noyer continues to be a leader despite reduced role

Oregon State is in uncharted territory under Smith. The Beavers were a combined 9-22 overall and 7-18 in conference play the previous three seasons under their current head coach.

This year has been different, as OSU is finding a way to win most of the close games.

Smith says it always feels better when you win, and the days following a victory are a little brighter. But he appreciates the way his players have gone about their work in helping make the season a positive one.

“We’ve been business-like in our approach, recognizing if you want to have that feeling again you’ve got to prepare really well,” Smith said. “So whatever team it was the previous week, we’re back to work starting on Monday.”

Nolan’s progress

Smith said Nolan is improving some of the mechanics and technique that have led to some fumbles or a chance to make plays in the passing game.

Nolan completed 14 of 19 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in last week’s win against Utah.