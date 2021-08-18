OSU football: Noyer 'comfortable' with new team while competing for starting spot

Noyer is competing with returners Tristan Gebbia and Chance Nolan and true freshman Sam Vidlak for the starting QB spot. He says Smith, Lindgren and his teammates in the quarterback room have all been a huge help since he arrived.

Noyer says it’s been a good competition so far, and that even when it’s over all the candidates will continue to help one another to make themselves and the team better.

“I feel good. Just getting the opportunity every single day,” he said. “We’re all competing for that job. We’re all doing a great job. We’re all trying to help each other, but I feel confident and comfortable in what I’m doing.”

The Oregon State offense looks familiar to what Noyer saw in Colorado with Lindgren calling the plays there. Smith has made some additions from his time at Boise State and Washington. The Beavers have more tight end options, Noyer noted, because of the skill and depth at that position.

“For the most part a lot of it’s the same,” he said. “It’s funny, we’ll throw in an install and I’ll know the signal just based off what we used to do. Small stuff like that, but there are definitely things that have changed about his offense, a little more pro style now and 12 (one running back and two tight ends) personnel.”