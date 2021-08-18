OSU football: Noyer 'comfortable' with new team while competing for starting spot

It was four short days in June that Sam Noyer spent in the NCAA transfer portal.
He enjoyed his five years with the Colorado football program and the staff there, but it was time to go somewhere else.
Soon after entering his name, the quarterback and Beaverton High product heard a familiar voice on the other end of the phone. It was Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, who held the same position at Colorado when he recruited Noyer out of high school.
Noyer didn’t know where he would end up when he decided to transfer. But after conversations with Lindgren and Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith he decided OSU was the right place for him.
“Just some personal reasons and ultimately I wanted to come and play my last season closer to home,” he said. “I knew guys on the team, I knew what they were building here and I wanted to be a part of it. Obviously being close to home is nice, but at the end of the day it’s what’s going to be the best opportunity for me and my future.”
With one year of eligibility remaining, he saw Oregon State as a good place to prepare for a possible future in professional football.
It’s been a winding road for Noyer since graduating from Beaverton in 2016.
He redshirted his first fall in Boulder and in the next two seasons attempted a total of 41 passes in nine games as a reserve.
In 2019, he started fall camp at quarterback but midway through the season asked to be moved to safety, where he played four games. Last year, he at first decided to transfer after graduating but changed his mind and decided to return to the Buffaloes.
In five games last fall, he passed for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns with seven interceptions while completing 55.0% of his passes. He also rushed for five scores. He was a second team all-Pac-12 selection after leading his team to a 4-1 regular season.
Noyer, listed at 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds, missed Colorado’s spring practices while recovering from a shoulder injury sustained last season. A few months later, he was back in his home state after committing to the Beavers.
He’s been on campus in Corvallis a little more than two months but has put himself in the middle of a four-way battle to start at quarterback in the Sept. 4 season-opener at Purdue.
“We’ve been really impressed with how he’s picked it up,” Smith said last week of Noyer’s grasp of the playbook. “Each day he gets more and more comfortable. You talk about the timing and just adjusting to the offense.”
Smith added that Noyer is fitting in well with his new teammates and went to work getting up to speed, which was appreciated. The coach says his new quarterback looks to be in “great shape,” is athletic and has “good energy to him.”
Noyer is competing with returners Tristan Gebbia and Chance Nolan and true freshman Sam Vidlak for the starting QB spot. He says Smith, Lindgren and his teammates in the quarterback room have all been a huge help since he arrived.
Noyer says it’s been a good competition so far, and that even when it’s over all the candidates will continue to help one another to make themselves and the team better.
“I feel good. Just getting the opportunity every single day,” he said. “We’re all competing for that job. We’re all doing a great job. We’re all trying to help each other, but I feel confident and comfortable in what I’m doing.”
The Oregon State offense looks familiar to what Noyer saw in Colorado with Lindgren calling the plays there. Smith has made some additions from his time at Boise State and Washington. The Beavers have more tight end options, Noyer noted, because of the skill and depth at that position.
“For the most part a lot of it’s the same,” he said. “It’s funny, we’ll throw in an install and I’ll know the signal just based off what we used to do. Small stuff like that, but there are definitely things that have changed about his offense, a little more pro style now and 12 (one running back and two tight ends) personnel.”
It was unlikely that any other landing place would allow for such a smooth transition.
Looking back on those days in June where his future was uncertain and the uniform he would be wearing was undecided, Noyer said it’s “crazy” how the transfer portal works.
Within 15 minutes of making himself available, he received numerous calls from interested schools. But Noyer decided quickly, with help from his family, that Corvallis was where he should be.
“It was definitely my top school, and when I got the call from coach Lindgren and coach Smith I knew that it was the right fit,” he said. “What better way to come back home and compete for the job here.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.