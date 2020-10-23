OSU football notebook: Several position battles taking shape during leadup to Saturday scrimmage

For the past two weeks, Oregon State’s coaches have emphasized that the quarterback race is still a wide-open one, with four candidates in the mix.
As of noon Friday, head coach Jonathan Smith still wasn’t sure what the quarterback rotation might look like during Saturday’s scrimmage — he and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren planned to hash that out later in the day.
But Smith did give some insight as to what the OSU coaching staff values most among its quarterback candidates.
“These guys have got to be able to eliminate negative plays and make great decisions with the ball at the end of the day. However it looks, whoever does the best job moving the ball and scoring points — that’s what you’re trying to do,” Smith said. “Eliminating bad plays and making good plays when they’re there to be made, which these guys have done. They’ve done a lot of good stuff. They’ve done a lot of learning, too. That’s why you practice — you make some mistakes.
“I think that group as a whole has really progressed. Had some really good stuff yesterday.”
Oregon State went through some more install on Thursday after having what Smith called “a couple of really good” practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.
He said he likes where the offense is at in terms of installation at this point, but there will likely be things that they add specifically for each opponent once games begin.
Wideout group is deep
Even with the departure of Isaiah Hodgins to the NFL, the Beavers look to be relatively loaded at the wide receiver position.
The group of Beaver pass-catchers is deep, and features players with a variety of skill sets. As of now, the first group of receivers has typically been Trevon Bradford, Kolby Taylor and Champ Flemings, according to Smith.
But Tyjon Lindsey, Zeriah Beason and Jesiah Irish are all running with the ones at times, too, and Oregon State will be able to mix-and-match a lot of talented players at the position. Smith said the Beavers are planning to consistently play five or six guys.
“Those guys rotate so much, the ones and the twos look pretty similar,” Smith said.
Lightbourn locking up punter job
Oregon State will run live reps in all four phases of special teams during Saturday’s scrimmage and get a look at where players stand in that phase of the game.
One position where Beavers have a few options is punter, where Caleb Lightbourn, Josh Green and Luke Loecher all bring something unique to the table.
But it sounds as though Lightbourn’s performance in camp thus far has put him in the pole position for the starting job.
“Caleb has punted it pretty well now. He’s got a big leg. He’s talented,” Smith said. Josh has done some good things, just being here. Even Luke, Luke’s been here a couple of years. He’s a nice change-up. He’s left-footed. We’ll see what it looks like tomorrow, but Caleb has been booming the ball.”
Injury update
There will be a couple of noticeable absences during Saturday’s scrimmage, according to Smith.
David Morris, who is in line to start at safety, will not be available. Smith said there is no serious injury, rather the Beavers are being cautious with Morris as he works his way back from foot and hamstring injuries that have hindered him over the past couple of seasons.
The Oregon State coaching staff has been tight-lipped when it comes to discussing injuries this fall, and Smith said he will provide details whenever an Oregon State player is sidelined for a prolonged period of time.
Aside from Morris, he said running backs Calvin Tyler and Isaiah Newell will be held out on Saturday.
Jeromy Reichner’s status
Senior defensive end Jeromy Reichner missed all of last season due to injury, and from the sound of things, has not been practicing with the Beavers this fall.
When asked if he is injured, or has elected to opt out of playing this season, Smith did not commit to either possibility.
“He has not been available throughout and he is not injured,” Smith said.
Earlier this fall, Smith said Oregon State’s coaching staff will not reveal which players have opted out, and will instead let those players make those announcements themselves.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!