OSU football notebook: Roberts and Speights are quiet but effective defensive leaders

Avery Roberts and Omar Speights are relatively quiet leaders who let their play on the field do the talking.

The Oregon State inside linebackers are playing together for the third straight season, and through three games they’re leading the Beavers (2-1) in tackles (Roberts with 25 and Speights 23) heading into the team’s Pac-12 football opener at USC (2-1, 1-1).

They’ve been such the focal points of OSU’s defense in recent years that Saturday’s 42-0 home win against Idaho marked the first time in 16 games that one of the two didn’t tie or outright lead the Beavers in single-game tackles. The last time that happened was the sixth game of the 2019 season, against Utah.

Speights’ six tackles against Idaho (while playing just a half) were one behind team leader Kyrei Fisher, a reserve inside linebacker.

Speights, who is originally from Philadelphia and spent his senior year of high school at Crescent Valley, also had an interception. He’s in his third year with the Beavers. Roberts, from Delaware and in his fourth year in the program after transferring from Nebraska, recorded three tackles. Both were credited with a quarterback hurry.