OSU football notebook: RB Fenwick working to prove himself; QB Nolan gaining momentum

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Situations sometimes arise that a ball carrier gets hot in a game and you abandon all previous plans going into the contest. But Lindgren says the team will lean on Steward as far as which of the three he feels more comfortable with.

Moving on up

Wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey has been a role player since transferring to Oregon State from Nebraska midway through the 2018 season.

But he’s hoping to change that now that he has a better grasps of the offense than in previous years. Having made progress on the offense, he’s more at ease with his surroundings and he’s showed that with some big plays in fall camp.

“With me being able to learn the offense and being more familiar with our play calling, it gets me to be more comfortable and be about to be myself on the field,” Lindsey said, added that he’s “a step head now” and he’s able to think beyond what he needs to do on each play.

“I thought Tyjon Lindsey has had a really good camp,” Lindgren said. “Been really pleased with his growth. He’s made a ton of plays.”

Lindgren said receivers Trevon Bradford and Zeriah Beason have also stood in fall camp.