OSU football notebook: Pac-12 approves nonconference games for 2020

On Thursday, the Pac-12 gave its member schools clearance to schedule football games with nonconference opponents this season.

The flexibility, subject to certain parameters, was approved by the Pac-12 CEO Group.

"The Pac-12 is committed to maintaining maximum flexibility to provide our football student-athletes with an opportunity to compete, while continuing to ensure that health and safety remains our number one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement.

In order for a nonconference game to be played, three criteria must be met: all Pac-12 testing protocols must be adhered to by the nonconference opponent. The nonconference game must be a home game for the Pac-12 team and broadcast by a Pac-12 television partner.

Lastly, if a Pac-12 opponent becomes available by the end of Thursday in any given week, the conference game must be played in lieu of any nonconference game.

“I think it’s a good move,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “I mean, these guys, players, have been working so hard. So if they get an opportunity to play a game, I think that would be a good thing.”