Fans can get a firsthand look at the Oregon State football team on Saturday with the first scrimmage of fall camp at Reser Stadium.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. with practice slated for 3 to 5 p.m. with a scrimmage as part of the plan for Family Fun Day. An autograph session will follow on the east concourse from about 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.
A movie night inside Reser Stadium will be held beginning at 7 p.m.
Reser, Gill renovations?
Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes sent out an email this week asking fans to participate in a survey about renovating Reser Stadium and Gill Coliseum.
Being considered as possible renovations to both are “general and premium seating; construction of additional premium seating and amenities; and updates to concessions and restrooms.”
The professionally administered survey is anonymous and should take around 15 minutes. It closes Aug. 20.
According to the email, anyone who is not an employee or an employee's family member and completes the entire survey will be entered into a drawing for a football ticket package, which will include club seats and pregame field passes, as well as a Beavers gear pack.
To take part, visit this link: bit.ly/2AUt8o5.
Three named to watch list
Oregon State offensive lineman Gus Lavaka, tight end Noah Togiai and defensive tackle Kalani Vakameilalo were named to the watch list for the 2018 Polynesian Player of the Year on Thursday.
The watch list is composed of 50 players from 34 schools. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
Lavaka, a junior from Kearns, Utah, has played in 22 career games for the Beavers and has started 19. He's entering the 2018 season with 13 consecutive starts on the offensive line. Lavaka was named a Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus and Campus Insiders after the 2016 season.
Togiai is a redshirt junior from West Valley City, Utah. He has played in 23 career games for the Beavers, making 48 catches for 565 yards and four touchdowns. Togiai hauled in 34 passes a year ago, totaling 461 yards. He was named to the Associated Press All-Pac-12 second team last season.
Vakameilalo, who hails from Kapolei, Hawaii, will be a senior in 2018. He has played in 34 career games leading up to this season with 19 starts. The defensive tackle has made 47 tackles over that stretch, accumulating eight for loss with six sacks.
