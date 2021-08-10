OSU football notebook: Crowded wide receiver room brings competition; Hodgins out with injury

Smith was asked specifically about Flemings and how he looks potentially ready to contribute more.

Flemings has a combined 42 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns the past two seasons. The redshirt junior has also returned 45 kickoffs for better than a 23-yard average during that stretch.

“I think he’s always been fired up. He’s been a great practice player his whole career,” Smith said. “He can do so many things, special teams included. So he just adds to that in the receiver room.”

Beason, a second-year freshman, made 16 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns in seven games in 2020.

He said last week that yards after catch is an area where he believes he will excel at but hasn’t displayed that to fans just yet.

“I felt like last year I didn’t really get to show all the work I really put in,” Beason said, adding that with more games and more opportunities he’ll be able to show “who I really am.”

He said last year was valuable because he was able to learn the game on and off the field. This past spring, he had fun, learned even more and grew mentally.