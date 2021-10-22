OSU football: Nolan, Beavers look to get back on track against Utes

Saturday’s Pac-12 football game at Reser Stadium matches quarterbacks with drastically different results in recent weeks.
Oregon State’s Chance Nolan has had a lesser impact in carrying the Beavers’ offense the past two games than he did in his first three starts of the season. In a home win against Washington and a loss at Washington State, he was a combined 18-of-40 passing (45.0%) for 206 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Cameron Rising, Utah’s quarterback, has been a major spark for the Utes in starting the past three games. In those three contests, all conference wins, he’s throwing at a 66.7% clip (56 for 84) while averaging 230 yards passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions.
He’s also rushed for 118 yards and two scores in that stretch to help the Utes (4-2, 3-0) sit on top of the Pac-12 South Division. OSU linebacker Riley Sharp says Rising has lifted his team and accelerated the offense.
“He just has a lot of momentum and he’s a really good player,” Sharp said. “He’s very dynamic and a good player and we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Nolan and the Beavers (4-2, 2-1) used their recent bye week to explore ways to improve the offense while seeing the positives and negatives through the first six games this fall.
OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said a look at the passing game included examining the details of certain throws, executing the passing and timing of the quarterback and which routes are leading to more success than others.
Lindgren said he appreciates Nolan’s approach of wanting to get better since the Washington State loss.
“I really like the way that he’s been practicing,” Lindgren said earlier this week. “When you struggle at times you’ve got to go back to work on the practice field and practice at full speed and work on your technique.”
Nolan has shown what he can do. In his first three starts – facing Hawaii, Idaho and USC – he was 50 of 67 (74.6%) with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in three wins.
The redshirt sophomore, in his second year in the program, said the offense is “just right there” in making some fixes and scoring more points. Individually, he says he needs to improve his work on pass progressions and studying defensive coverages.
“Adversity is going to come and go. As you get back to the film, you understand what you can do. I understand that,” Nolan said. “Things aren’t always going to go your way, but at the same time we have a great running game and a lot of the things we do can help me get my passing game more involved.”
Nolan and the Beavers face a Utah team that’s third in the Pac-12 in total defense (347.8 yards a game), fourth against the run (132.5) and fifth versus the pass (215.3).
In last week’s 35-21 home win against Arizona State, the Utes held the Sun Devils to just 97 yards and no points in the second half to aid in the comeback from a 21-7 halftime deficit.
“It starts at the line of scrimmage. They can affect the passer and play the run really well,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said. “Play some tight coverage and challenge you in man but also mix in a good disguise behind some zone defense. They can create havoc in different ways. Blitzing or not blitzing and just playing tight coverage.”
Lindgren says Utah’s defense is always one of the Pac-12’s best.
The Utes are second in the conference in sacks with 18, fourth in opponent third-down conversions (36.3%), tied for seventh in interceptions (five) and tie for fifth in fumble recoveries (three).
Junior linebacker Devin Lloyd leads the team in tackles (61), tackles for loss (13), sacks (five) and interceptions (two). Lloyd had three of his team’s five sacks against Arizona State.
“They like to get after the quarterback and they’ve done a nice job of that against us the last couple years,” Lindgren said. “They’re super active and physical up front. I just think their staff does a really nice job and they have for a bunch of years in the conference running the same defense they’ve been doing for a while.”
The Utes’ offense has been producing as well, with 77 combined points the past two games.
Tavion Thomas, the team’s leading rusher on the season, had 84 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries against ASU. T.J. Pledger rushed for 49 yards and a score on seven carries, and Rising had 59 yards and a touchdown on six rushing attempts.
Utah had six players with at least three receptions among Rising’s 21 completions against the Sun Devils.
“He’s throwing it accurately. This guy is athletic. He’s extended some playing, managing that offense really, really well. The decision making he’s shown the last few weeks,” Smith said of Rising. “These guys are playing really good football, they really are. If you watched that second half (versus Arizona State) and just how they took over that game, in really all three phases. But a lot of times offensively it starts with the quarterback for them, and he’s doing a great job.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.