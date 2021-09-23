OSU football: Nolan backing up his starting role

Chance Nolan continues to show why he’s first on Oregon State football’s depth chart at quarterback.
The redshirt sophomore limited mistakes and put up strong passing numbers in home wins against Hawaii and Idaho, teams that the Beavers were heavy favorites to defeat.
He was a combined 35 of 48 for 477 yards with five touchdowns, no interceptions and was sacked once in each contest. He also moved the ball on the ground, rushing for a total of 59 yards in the two games, including a long run of 25 yards against Idaho.
OSU coach Jonathan Smith said Thursday that has proven in practice why he got the starting nod versus Hawaii after coming on in reserve of Sam Noyer in the second half of the season opener at Purdue.
“He does practice really well. He’s gotten more reps being the number-one guy,” Smith said, adding that Noyer has also performed well in practice, Wednesday in particular, and that’s he’s confident Noyer will be ready if needed.
Now in his second year with the Beavers (2-1) since transferring from Saddleback College, Nolan started the final three games in 2020 after then-starter Tristan Gebbia was injured.
On Saturday night, he’ll start again in Oregon State’s game with USC (2-1, 1-1) at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, about 80 miles northwest of Menifee, California, where he attended Paloma Valley High School.
“I think he’s looking forward to it. He’s from Southern California,” Smith said. “He’s played pretty well these last couple of weeks and understands this team we’re playing can wreak some havoc on the quarterback. He’s got to be smart with the ball, but he’s looking forward to going to compete.”
Gebbia, who has dealt with a hamstring injury since midway through training camp in August while competing with Nolan and Noyer for the starting job, is no closer to returning, Smith said Thursday.
Smith had no update on outside linebacker Addison Gumbs, who has yet to play this season. Inside linebacker/short-yardage offensive weapon Jack Colletto didn’t play against Idaho but was available and will play Saturday, the coach said.
When asked about how the week of practice had gone, Smith said the team was working hard and noted the good weather.
“Not a lot of change from week to week in regards to how we’re preparing, the amount of time we’re spending, things like that,” he said. “I think these guys have been focused in and understand the challenge they’re headed toward. But I think they’ve prepped well so far.”
The forecast for Saturday’s game (7:30 p.m., FS1) calls for a high of 78 during the day and a kickoff temperature of about 67.
A change in mentality
Smith said he believes the team is generally more confident heading into conference play than the squad he had in 2018, his first year as the Beavers’ head coach. That team was adjusting to a mostly new coaching staff and finished 2-10.
“At the same time I think they’re well aware how hard it is to win in this league, especially on the road,” Smith said of this year's group. “But I think there’s a confidence that comes from our leadership. They’re a veteran group, they’ve been down these roads before. And where we’re at currently, I feel like if we play well we have a great chance to win.”
It’s been 61 years
Oregon State hasn’t defeated USC in Los Angeles since 1960.
(In the season opener on Sept. 16, 1960, under coach Tommy Prothro, the Beavers beat the sixth-ranked Trojans 14-0 on the way to a 6-3-1 record.)
Smith, a Southern California native, admits that was a long time ago.
“But at the same time it comes down to these 60 minutes we’re going to be able to play on Saturday,” the coach said. “Nothing that’s happened before has an effect on this game, and that’s what our mentality’s been with our guys. Again, going back to our approach and getting locked in for this week’s opponent and knowing that whoever plays the best is going to win.”
The Trojans are 42-3-3 in games against the Beavers in Los Angeles and lead the all-time series 63-11-4.
