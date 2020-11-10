OSU football: Matthew Tago to transfer

Matthew Tago has left Oregon State’s program and entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 24/7 Sports.

The junior outside linebacker did not play during Oregon State’s season-opener against Washington State on Saturday.

When the Beavers’ depth chart was released on Monday, Tago was not on it.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said Monday Tago had been “unavailable” last week and would be unavailable this week.

Tago was listed as a four-star recruit by 24/7 out of Quartz Hill High School in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 225 pounds linebacker played in eight games and made one start as a sophomore in 2019, recording 15 tackles.

With Tago’s departure, the Beavers still have a crowded group of linebackers vying to start opposite Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Oregon State’s latest depth chart listed Addison Gumbs, Andrzej Hughes-Murray and John McCartan all as possibilities to start at the position.

