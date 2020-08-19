OSU football: Marco Brewer reportedly could join Beavers

Marco Brewer, a former Corvallis High School star who was convicted of one count of felony coercion in 2018, could be joining Oregon State’s football team for the upcoming season.
A former three-star recruit who was once committed to UCLA, Brewer is currently listed on OSU’s online student directory, and a spokesperson for the school's athletic department said Brewer will "likely" be listed on the team's roster when it is next updated. The Oregonian/OregonLive first reported Wednesday morning that Brewer could be headed to play at OSU.
Brewer, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman, was one of the top prep players in the state of Oregon while playing for the Spartans. But following a post-prom incident in 2017, he faced felony rape charges. An indictment filed in July of 2017 charged Brewer with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
In Oregon, a person who is 15 to 17 years old and who is charged with a Measure 11 crime must be tried and sentenced as an adult.
Brewer’s trial began in March of 2018, but was declared a mistrial by Judge Matthew Donohue because a prosecutor asked a question Donohue determined was prejudicial to the defendant.
Brewer was set to go to trial again in December of 2018, but prior to the retrial, Brewer entered an Alford plea — which was not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that the state had enough evidence to convict him. Brewer was sentenced to 36 months' probation for felony coercion, with an agreement that he could request to have his felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor and end his probation after 18 months if he followed all court orders.
According to Benton County court records, Brewer’s charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and his probation was terminated by a Benton County Circuit Court judge on June 10 of this year.
Brewer did not play for Corvallis High during the 2017 season after a Benton County Circuit Court Judge upheld a team suspension of the player. He last played for Laney College, a junior college in Oakland, Calif., where he played in every one of the Eagles’ games in 2018.
While attending Laney, he was listed on the school's roster under the name Isaiah Brewer.
He intended to play for the school again in 2019, according to a report from The Oregonian/OregonLive, but sat out the season due to injury.
