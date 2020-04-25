OSU football: Three Beavers taken in sixth round of NFL draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's sixth round was the landing spot for three former Oregon State football players in the NFL draft.

Quarterback Jake Luton went to Jacksonville as the 10th pick (189th overall), offensive tackle Blake Brandel 24th (203) to Minnesota and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins 28th (207) to Buffalo.

Luton played in 23 games for the Beavers, with 21 starts. He had 42 touchdown passes, which ranks fifth most at Oregon State. His 5,227 passing yards ranks seventh.

The Marysville, Washington, product played in 11 games for the Beavers in 2019, passing for 28 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Luton spent his first two years of college at University of Idaho, using his redshirt in 2014 before playing eight games for the Vandals the following season. He then played at Ventura Community College in 2016.

Brandel started 48 consecutive games for Oregon State. That streak is the third-longest in school history. His 48 total games played, meanwhile are tied for the third-most ever by a Beaver.