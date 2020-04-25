OSU football: Three Beavers taken in sixth round of NFL draft

Saturday's sixth round was the landing spot for three former Oregon State football players in the NFL draft.
Quarterback Jake Luton went to Jacksonville as the 10th pick (189th overall), offensive tackle Blake Brandel 24th (203) to Minnesota and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins 28th (207) to Buffalo.
Luton played in 23 games for the Beavers, with 21 starts. He had 42 touchdown passes, which ranks fifth most at Oregon State. His 5,227 passing yards ranks seventh.
The Marysville, Washington, product played in 11 games for the Beavers in 2019, passing for 28 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Luton spent his first two years of college at University of Idaho, using his redshirt in 2014 before playing eight games for the Vandals the following season. He then played at Ventura Community College in 2016.
Brandel started 48 consecutive games for Oregon State. That streak is the third-longest in school history. His 48 total games played, meanwhile are tied for the third-most ever by a Beaver.
Brandel, from Milwaukie, was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2019 by the league’s coaches, the Associated Press and Phil Steele. His 93.1 pass blocking rating by Pro Football Focus ranked first in the country. He gave up just one sack in 2019 and helped Oregon State running backs top 100 yards individually seven times.
A graduate with a degree in business administration, Brandel was named to the Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention team in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Hodgins amassed 176 receptions in 34 career games, 27 of which were starts. His 176 catches rank sixth for a career at Oregon State, while his 2,322 receiving yards rank seventh. Hodgins also caught 20 touchdowns, tied for the second-most in a career.
He had eight career 100-yard games, good for sixth, including a 14-catch, 200-yard day at Nevada in 2018. His 14 receptions that day tied an OSU single-game record.
He was a 2019 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist and All-Pac-12 First-Team selection by The Associated Press and Phil Steele. He was named second team by the Pac-12 Conference’s coaches. A speech communication major, he also earned 2018 Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention honors.
