OSU football: Levitre nominated for Hall of Fame

“Playing for (then) head coach Mike Riley was such an amazing experience,” Levitre said. “I instantly felt like I was at home the way he treated his players and that trickled down through the coaching staff. Those have been some of OSU’s most competitive years and I am proud and honored to have been a part of that moment in history. The competitive spirit we took into each game gave us the chance to beat any team in the country.”

Levitre was drafted in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, the highest selection of an OSU offensive lineman in the history of the program. His career spanned through the 2018 season that also included stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons. He started for the Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017. He was a member of the NFL’s All-Rookie Team in 2009 and twice was a Pro Bowl alternative.