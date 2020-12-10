OSU football: Jermar Jefferson cleared to play, David Morris out for season

Oregon State has been hit hard lately by a handful of absences related to both injuries and COVID-19.

In the leadup to the Beavers’ Saturday matchup with Stanford, OSU got a bit of good news.

Star running back Jermar Jefferson practiced Wednesday and Thursday and is cleared to play against the Cardinal, coach Jonathan Smith said. Ditto for outside linebacker John McCartan.

Jefferson, McCartan, Cade Brownholtz, Luke Leonnig, and Rweha Munyagi Jr. were all unavailable last weekend at Utah due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols.

Getting Jefferson back will be a massive boost for the Beavers; he is second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards at 675 and tied for the lead with seven rushing touchdowns. His return is even more significant due to the status of his backup, B.J. Baylor.

Baylor left the Utah game in the first half with a shoulder injury and did not return. Smith said Baylor was “limited” and took some reps in practice Thursday. He will continue getting treatment and the coaching staff will need to see how he feels Saturday before deciding if he can play or not.