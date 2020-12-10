OSU football: Jermar Jefferson cleared to play, David Morris out for season

Oregon State has been hit hard lately by a handful of absences related to both injuries and COVID-19.
In the leadup to the Beavers’ Saturday matchup with Stanford, OSU got a bit of good news.
Star running back Jermar Jefferson practiced Wednesday and Thursday and is cleared to play against the Cardinal, coach Jonathan Smith said. Ditto for outside linebacker John McCartan.
Jefferson, McCartan, Cade Brownholtz, Luke Leonnig, and Rweha Munyagi Jr. were all unavailable last weekend at Utah due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols.
Getting Jefferson back will be a massive boost for the Beavers; he is second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards at 675 and tied for the lead with seven rushing touchdowns. His return is even more significant due to the status of his backup, B.J. Baylor.
Baylor left the Utah game in the first half with a shoulder injury and did not return. Smith said Baylor was “limited” and took some reps in practice Thursday. He will continue getting treatment and the coaching staff will need to see how he feels Saturday before deciding if he can play or not.
Champ Flemings also left the Utah game with a shoulder injury and did not practice Thursday. Smith said he is doubtful for Stanford. Flemings is one of the Beavers' top receivers but is also their main kick returner. Smith said that Jefferson could possibly handle return duties Saturday, but the coaching staff is looking at a few different options there.
Receivers Kolby Taylor and Trevon Bradford were also dinged up during the Utah game and have been dealing with minor injuries this week. Smith said Taylor will be available for sure against Stanford, but Bradford is questionable.
“Trevon is doing a little bit better than (Flemings) but he’s still not 100% certain,” Smith said.
David Morris done for season
David Morris was expected to make a big impact in Oregon State’s defensive secondary this season, but he has hardly seen the field due to both football-related injuries and COVID-19 testing results.
On Thursday, Smith said the junior safety is shutting it down for the season.
“He is healthy, but he will not play the rest of the year,” Smith said. “His plan is to kind of get locked in and be back in January.”
A Sherwood High grad, Morris burst onto the scene as an impact freshman for the Beavers in 2017 and started seven games at safety. But injuries wiped out his 2018 season, and limited him to six starts in 2019.
He was listed at the top of the depth chart after fall camp but has not played since the season-opener against Washington State.
Tristan Gebbia update
Quarterback Tristan Gebbia had surgery to repair his injured hamstring earlier this week and Smith said the procedure went well.
It was announced at the start of this week that Gebbia was out for the season due to the injury he sustained on the Beavers’ last drive of their Nov. 27 game with Oregon.
The timetable for his return is still unknown, but don’t expect Gebbia back anytime soon.
“This isn’t short-term; we’re talking months, not weeks,” Smith said. “We’re hopeful for part of spring ball."
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!