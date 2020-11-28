OSU football: Jefferson runs to record

All his life, Jermar Jefferson has played with a chip on his shoulder.
No matter how hard he runs, or how many yards he racks up, Oregon State’s star tailback still feels like he is being overlooked.
“I’ve been underrated all my life. I’m just used to it,” Jefferson said.
With what he’s done the past few weeks, that might not be the case for much longer.
Jefferson played the game of his life Saturday to lead Oregon State to a 41-38 upset win over the No. 9 Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. After putting up eye-popping numbers during the first three weeks of the season, Jefferson exploded for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
In the process, he broke the record for the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game that was previously set by Oregon’s Jeremiah Johnson in 2008.
Jefferson has run for more yards before — he went for 254 against Arizona State in 2018 — but never against a defense like Oregon’s. On a night when the Ducks loaded the box with a physical front seven that was hellbent on stopping him, Jefferson still ran wild for nearly eight yards a carry.
“I think he deserves some recognition. He’s a big-time back,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “People say it. I know he’s a guy in our locker room that we appreciate. Not only for the production that he has on Saturdays. But for the way he goes about things on the day-to-day, how hard he works. He deserves a lot of recognition.”
Coming into Friday night's rivalry game, Jefferson led the Pac-12 in rushing by a wide margin and was averaging nearly seven yards per rush while carrying a heavy workload.
But he still felt like that the nation wasn’t taking notice.
“I really don’t feel like I get the recognition I deserve,” Jefferson said. “I’ve just gotta put my head down and keep working hard. The only person that knows is God.”
That served as an extra bit of motivation throughout the week as he prepared. With the game airing on ESPN, and a light slate of college football games airing at the same time, Oregon and Oregon State drew a large audience.
Those who tuned in saw from the get-go just what Jefferson is capable of.
On his first touch of the night, Jefferson ripped through the Ducks’ defense for an 82-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7. The Beavers’ offensive line opened up a massive hole and Jefferson stiff-armed one defender before leaving four more behind him as he took off.
“It feels great,” Jefferson said. “But I’ve got to give a big shoutout to my O-line. They’ve been working really hard all off-season. Coach (Jim Michalczik) is a really good coach and coached them guys up really well.”
Jefferson broke off a 35-yard run later in the game and a couple more rushes of 10-plus yards as well. While the perceived lack of recognition has fueled Jefferson throughout the season, he entered this week with a little extra motivation to boot.
He was upset with his performance in last year’s game against Oregon. The Ducks held him to just 82 yards and forced him to fumble and turn the ball over on Oregon State’s last drive of the game, when they had the chance to tie it up.
The fumble thwarted the Beavers’ chances of delivering an upset win then, and Jefferson was determined to make sure the outcome was different this time around.
“Me, I don’t really let stuff stick to me,” Jefferson said. “Otherwise it’s gonna get worse. I really just got over it in about a day or two. I just knew to come back and work hard this offseason and get ready for them this season.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
