OSU football: Jefferson runs to record

All his life, Jermar Jefferson has played with a chip on his shoulder.

No matter how hard he runs, or how many yards he racks up, Oregon State’s star tailback still feels like he is being overlooked.

“I’ve been underrated all my life. I’m just used to it,” Jefferson said.

With what he’s done the past few weeks, that might not be the case for much longer.

Jefferson played the game of his life Saturday to lead Oregon State to a 41-38 upset win over the No. 9 Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. After putting up eye-popping numbers during the first three weeks of the season, Jefferson exploded for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.

In the process, he broke the record for the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game that was previously set by Oregon’s Jeremiah Johnson in 2008.

Jefferson has run for more yards before — he went for 254 against Arizona State in 2018 — but never against a defense like Oregon’s. On a night when the Ducks loaded the box with a physical front seven that was hellbent on stopping him, Jefferson still ran wild for nearly eight yards a carry.