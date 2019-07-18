Oregon State wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate receiver regardless of position at the FBS level.
Hodgins is one of 50 players on the initial watch list, which includes five from the Pac-12 Conference. He enters the 2019 season ranked 26th for a career at Oregon State with 1,151 receiving yards, and has done so on the strength of 90 receptions in 22 games, 15 of which have been starts. He’s also scored seven touchdowns, with five coming last season.
Hodgins had four 100-plus yard receiving games a year ago, including 200 yards on 14 catches at Nevada. The 14 receptions are tied for the most in a single game by an Oregon State player while the 200 yards is ranked 10th.
The Oakley, Calif., native was a 2018 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection as a sophomore. A speech communication major, he was also named a Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention choice last season.
Hodgins is looking to become the third Beaver to win the Biletnikoff Award, which was first given in 1994. Mike Hass (2005) and Brandin Cooks (2013) make Oregon State the only team from the Pac-12 with multiple winners.
The 2019 winner will be announced Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards.