OSU football: In-state star Jermiah Noga commits to Oregon State

Oregon State had already managed to sign the top quarterback in the state in its 2021 recruiting class.

Now, the Beavers have also added his favorite receiver.

Jeremiah Noga, a 3-star recruit from Hidden Valley High School, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to Oregon State as a preferred walk-on. Although he had scholarship offers from some smaller colleges, Noga said he wanted to bet on himself to succeed at the highest level and Oregon State felt like a place that would allow him to do that.

“I feel like I can earn a spot on the team and I can earn a scholarship there,” Noga said. “With coach (Jonathan Smith) and coach (Jake Cookus) both being walk-ons at that school, I know it's totally possible. I’ve just got to stay focused, stay hungry and stay humble for an opportunity. Once that opportunity comes, I’ve got to take advantage of it.”

A physical 6-foot-3, 200 pound receiver, Noga is currently listed by 247 Sports as the No. 12 prospect in the state. He is the second receiver from the class of 2021 to commit to Oregon State; Jimmy Vaslin, a 3-star receiver out of Arlington, Texas, signed in December.