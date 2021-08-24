OSU football: Gebbia injury puts starting QB decision on hold

It appears a decision on who will start at quarterback for Oregon State in the season opener at Purdue two Saturdays from now could be put off until game week.

One of the primary candidates for the spot, Tristan Gebbia, who started the first four games for the Beavers last season, has been sidelined at practice since last week with a sore hamstring. How long he’ll be out is still uncertain.

That’s left coach Jonathan Smith and his staff carefully weighing their options.

“We talked about Tristan, giving him a couple days to try to get that thing feeling better and he’s still yet to do in regards to feeling like he can go full speed,” Smith said Tuesday as he met with the media after practice, the team’s 16th of fall camp. “He’s getting a little light work, but we’re really taking that day to day. He’s not ready for prime time, so we’ve got to work with those other guys.”

Those others are graduate transfer Sam Noyer, Chance Nolan, a second-year player in the program who played in relief of Gebbia in 2020, and true freshman Sam Vidlak.