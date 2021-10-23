OSU football: Game-changing plays in third quarter help Beavers turn tide on Utes

Oregon State found itself down 14-0 early and still behind by double digits at halftime before a momentum swing changed everything for the Beavers.
First was the quick touchdown to close the gap. Then a defensive stop and a punt block for a score to take the lead.
It wasn’t all that the Beavers would need, but those plays got them headed in the right direction. Before the third quarter was over, OSU had turned the tide and was making Utah play catch-up.
The Beavers had big moments in all phases and outscored the Utes 28-10 in the second half Saturday night and held on for a 42-34 Pac-12 football win at Reser Stadium.
“You didn’t play your best game and you find a way to come out on top, that’s big,” said OSU linebacker Avery Roberts, who had a game-high 16 tackles and a pass breakup. “It’s a really good win for us to have.”
OSU wide receiver Trevon Bradford had a big second half, scoring twice. His second touchdown, a 10-yard run with 2:58 left in the third quarter, put the Beavers (5-2, 3-1) ahead for good.
With Oregon State up 11, Alex Austin’s breakup of a Utah pass from the OSU 2 on a fourth-and-goal play gave the Beavers the ball back with 6:22 remaining.
Chance Nolan’s 54-yard pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison on the ensuing drive got OSU out of trouble.
Oregon State turned the ball over on downs at the Utah 35 with 3:47 left. The Utes (4-2, 3-1) took 69 second off the clock and got a field goal to close within eight. OSU’s Harrison recovered the onside kick, and B.J. Baylor’s 12-yard run helped the Beavers run out the clock.
Utah, which had won three straight, came in allowing just 128 rushing yards a game. Oregon State eclipsed its season average (242.5) with 260 yards on 41 attempts, a clip of 6.3 yards per carry.
Baylor led the way with 152 yards and a touchdown on 19 tries. Trey Lowe added 53 yards on three attempts.
“Utah is good on defense. I have a bunch of respect for those guys. They make it physical. They’ve got a great scheme. But we feel like we’re pretty good running the ball. So just because somebody is good we’re not going to test those waters. We’re going to do that,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said. “B.J. had one long crease for a huge hit, but I did think we were pretty efficient and productive throughout the night.”
Down 10 points at halftime, the Beavers closed the gap on Bradford’s 11-yard touchdown catch from Nolan on the opening drive of the half.
The OSU defense allowed just one first down before Luke Musgrave was the first of two Beavers (Riley Sharp the other) to rush and get a finger on Cameron Peasley’s punt. Musgrave scooped the ball and scored from 27 yards out to put the Beavers in the lead.
“We got the lead with that and I thought our whole momentum changed,” Musgrave said. “I’m not saying I single-handedly did it, because I definitely didn’t. The defense got a great stop and we had a lot of great plays.”
Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant was flagged for targeting and disqualified on the ensuing kickoff. Utah went 45 yards in five plays to go back ahead at 31-28 on a Tavion Thomas 1-yard run.
The Beavers took the lead back on a Bradford 11-yard touchdown run on a drive that saw the Utes lose their best player, linebacker Devin Lloyd to a targeting call.
Oregon State then had a punt block and an Omar Speights return deep into Utes territory overturned because the Beavers had two players with the same uniform number (8) on the field. But Utah missed a 52-yard field goal, keeping OSU in the lead.
The Beavers then went 66 yards in seven plays, with Bradford’s 32-yard catch setting up Baylor’s 8-yard touchdown run that gave Oregon State a 42-31 lead with 9:49 left.
Nolan, after two subpar performances, was 14-of-19 passing for 208 yards with two touchdowns. Bradford had a team-best six catches for 74 yards and one touchdown receiving.
“I did think the first possession of the second half was huge, a momentum factor for us,” Smith said. “To be able to get the score and get it within range and then the defense gets a huge stop and the punt block for a touchdown. Got the crowd back into it.”
Oregon State went to halftime down 24-14 after a mixed bag of results.
Utah went ahead 14-0 in the first seven-plus minutes of the game with the help of two 15-yard OSU penalties and a short field after holding the Beavers deep in their own territory in the second.
OSU came back with a 14-yard Anthony Gould sweep for a touchdown, and the Beavers held the Utes to a short field goal.
A Baylor 68-yard run set up a Jack Colletto 1-yard touchdown reception.
Alton Julian and the Beavers stopped the Utes on a fourth-down play at the OSU 1. But Nolan was sacked and lost a fumble at the Beavers’ 19, and Utah turned it into a touchdown in the final minute of the half.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.