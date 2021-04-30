OSU football: Fueled by a simple breakfast recipe, bulked-up Isaac Hodgins is looking to boost Beavers' pass rush

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The younger brother of former OSU star wideout Isaiah Hodgins, Isaac Hodgins has come into his own since his brother departed for the NFL. A team captain last season, Hodgins tallied 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks while starting all seven games.

He has been incredibly durable, starting 30 of 31 games since he arrived in Corvallis. While he and the rest of the front-seven were much-improved in the run game last season, Oregon State saw a downtick in production when it came to pressuring the quarterback.

Not all of that falls on Hodgins, or the rest of the Beavers’ defensive ends. Oregon State’s scheme is reliant on the edge rushers getting after the quarterback, and they did that to great effect in 2019 when Hamilcar Rashed Jr. broke the school record for sacks and tackles for loss during an All-American season.

But opponents made a concerted effort to take Rashed Jr. out of games last year as he battled numerous injuries and nobody stepped up to replace him as a consistent pass rush threat.

Hodgins, Simon Sandberg and the rest of the linemen room are being counted on to create more of a push up front and put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks this fall. If the scale is any indicator, they won’t have a problem.