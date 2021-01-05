OSU football: Former South Carolina running back Deshaun Fenwick commits to Beavers

Oregon State has landed yet another talented player out of the transfer portal.
Deshaun Fenwick, a running back who recently elected to transfer from South Carolina, announced on social media Wednesday Tuesday evening that he has committed to Oregon State.
A 6-foot-1, 230 pound redshirt sophomore, Fenwick will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Beavers. In a reserve role for the Gamecocks in 2020, he ran for 297 yards and one touchdown on 54 carries and racked up a season-high 82 yards against Ole Miss.
Fenwick is a former 3-star recruit who held offers from numerous SEC powerhouses out of high school. He chose South Carolina over offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri and Iowa State, among others.
Fenwick’s arrival comes at an ideal time for the Beavers; star running back Jermar Jefferson recently announced that he is entering the NFL Draft and Oregon State will need to find a new primary ball carrier.
Fenwick is expected to compete with veterans B.J. Baylor and Calvin Tyler Jr. for carries. Trey Lowe, a former 4-star recruit who transferred from Washington last January, will be fully eligible next season and could also be in the mix.
Damir Collins, a versatile 4-star signee from Jefferson High in Portland, is the gem of Oregon State’s 2020 recruiting class and could make an instant impact at running back as well.
Fenwick is the second high-profile transfer the Beavers have landed this winter. In December, wide receiver Makiya Tongue, a former top-100 recruit who transferred away from Georgia, signed with the Beavers.
Since Jonathan Smith took over the Oregon State program, he has shown an ability to bring high-caliber talent to Corvallis by way of the transfer portal. Lowe, receivers Tyjon Lindsey and Tre’Shaun Harrison, quarterback Tristan Gebbia and linebackers Avery Roberts and Addison Gumbs were all highly-touted recruits out of high school who have transferred to Oregon State.
Dawkins, Garcia leaving program
While Fenwick provided an exciting bit of incoming news for Oregon State, a pair of defensive players announced Tuesday that they are leaving the program.
Outside linebacker Isaac Garcia and defensive lineman Keishon Dawkins both announced on social media that they intend to transfer.
Garcia played sparingly in 2020 and recorded three tackles. Dawkins did not take a snap during three seasons with the Beavers.
