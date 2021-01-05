OSU football: Former South Carolina running back Deshaun Fenwick commits to Beavers

Oregon State has landed yet another talented player out of the transfer portal.

Deshaun Fenwick, a running back who recently elected to transfer from South Carolina, announced on social media Wednesday Tuesday evening that he has committed to Oregon State.

A 6-foot-1, 230 pound redshirt sophomore, Fenwick will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Beavers. In a reserve role for the Gamecocks in 2020, he ran for 297 yards and one touchdown on 54 carries and racked up a season-high 82 yards against Ole Miss.

Fenwick is a former 3-star recruit who held offers from numerous SEC powerhouses out of high school. He chose South Carolina over offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri and Iowa State, among others.

Fenwick’s arrival comes at an ideal time for the Beavers; star running back Jermar Jefferson recently announced that he is entering the NFL Draft and Oregon State will need to find a new primary ball carrier.

Fenwick is expected to compete with veterans B.J. Baylor and Calvin Tyler Jr. for carries. Trey Lowe, a former 4-star recruit who transferred from Washington last January, will be fully eligible next season and could also be in the mix.