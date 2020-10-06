OSU football: Former local prep stars among additions, departures of Beavers' 2020 roster

One former local prep star has departed from Oregon State’s football roster, while another one has joined it.

The Beavers released their 2020 roster on Tuesday and revealed that three players are no longer with the program. Among those are former Crescent Valley standout Cam Sanders.

A 6-foot-4, 220 pound tight end, Sanders was a three-sports star for the Raiders and joined the Beavers as a walk-on in 2019. A three-star recruit according to 24/7 sports, Sanders was ranked among the top 20 high school prospects in the state of Oregon for the class of 2019.

Sanders’ father, Scott Sanders was the longtime head football coach for the Raiders and played linebacker at Oregon State.

Punter Jeffery Nelson also left the program, and quarterback Aidan Willard medically retired.

The Beavers also announced nine additions to their roster. Among those is Marco Brewer, a former Corvallis High star who last played for the Spartans in 2017. A 6-foot-6, 280 pound offensive lineman who was once committed to UCLA, Brewer was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018.