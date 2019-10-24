Oregon State redshirt seniors Keegan Firth and Daniel Rodriguez have been added to a pair of award watch lists.
Firth is now on the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list, which is being given, for the first time this year, to the nation’s top long snapper. Rodriguez, meanwhile, is the reigning Pac-12 Conference special teams player of the week and is now on the Ray Guy Award watch list, given annually to the nation’s top punter.
Firth has played in all seven games for the Beavers this season, and has three tackles. The Corvallis native has appeared in 23 career games over three seasons for Oregon State.
Rodriguez, meanwhile, is averaging 44.2 yards per punt this season. Five of his 30 punts this season have gone for 50 or more yards and the Pleasanton, Calif., native has trapped teams inside their 20 nine times. Ten other punts have resulted in fair catches and only two have gone for touchbacks.