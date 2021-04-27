OSU football: Experienced Beavers' offensive line aiming to go from good to great

How much better is the chemistry of Oregon State’s offensive line compared to where it was at last season?
“It’s exponentially better,” left tackle Joshua Gray said. “It’s really good out there, man.”
For a group that quietly developed into the strongest facet of Oregon State’s offense last fall, there’s reason to believe that next year’s group can be even better. That is, in large part because of the firepower the Beavers have coming back; they are set to return their entire starting O-line from 2020.
The positives in that are obvious. With another full year of development, it's reasonable to expect that all five of Gray, Jake Levengood, Nathan Eldridge, Nous Keobounnam and Brandon Kipper would all improve from an individual basis.
But that chemistry that Gray alluded to is just as significant as any gains that have been made in the weight room or any improvements in technique. There is a seamless connection among the Beavers’ starting group of linemen that comes from countless reps spent together. Whereas last season, Oregon State was breaking in three new starters and several players were adjusting to new positions, there is no adjustment period this spring.
“From there, you’re just worrying about whose butt you have to go kick,” Gray said.
As Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik explains it, that continuity allows the Beavers to focus less on themselves and more on attacking opposing defenses.
“I think a lot of the time you’re so busy teaching schemes and assignments,” Michalczik said. “We see so much stuff from defenses nowadays that you’re always trying to fix things. I think now we’ve got a group of guys that kind of understand the scheme; understand the big picture of it. Now we can work at being more efficient in our movement, being more explosive, trying to finish better and do those things.”
Even though Michalczik has the luxury of working with an uber-experienced position group this fall, he has had to make some adjustments of his own. He injured his Achilles just before the start of spring ball and is relegated to navigating around the practice field on a scooter while his booming voice still echoes toward the players he coaches.
He jokes that his days of dunking a basketball are probably over, but he expects to be back to 100 percent and able to run by summer.
Michalczik admits that in the past, he hasn’t done much rotating along the line. If his starters are healthy, he typically tends to roll with them.
But the talent and experience the Beavers have in reserve could allow him to chop and change rotations to exploit certain matchups and situations this fall.
“I’m happy that we’ve got some young guys coming and showing that they’re going to help us this year,” Michalczik said. “We might be able to play some more guys.”
Michalczik mentioned Taliese Fuaga, Marco Brewer, Tanner Miller, Korbin Sorensen and Brock Wellsfry as key reserves. He said he wants the younger players out of that group to focus and improve during the spring, and then be ready to compete for starting jobs come fall.
“Just because a guy started last year doesn't mean he’s going to start next year,” Michalczik said. “I could see us playing more than five guys, which I haven’t done a lot in my career.”
While Michalczik will be looking for improvement out of those reserves, there’s also plenty of reason to believe that Gray can continue to get better. As a redshirt freshman last season, he locked down the starting left tackle spot in camp and went on to have a stellar season, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors.
The 6-foot-4, 304-pound Gray earned rave reviews for his natural athleticism last season, and he said he was playing a little bit lighter than he would prefer in 2020. He focused on gaining strength and weight in the offseason and said he feels like he has a much stronger base under him than he did last season.
The physical aspect of Gray’s game has always been a strength. Now, with a full season under his belt and a veteran group surrounding him, the youngest member of those returning starters will hope to take another step forward in the fall.
“He gets a little over-extended sometimes. But he’s so athletic he can recover,” Michalczik said of Gray. “It’s about taking it up a notch: instead of just getting the job done, being consistent with it and then hopefully becoming a dominant player. That’s kind of the goal for all of our guys.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney