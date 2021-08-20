OSU football: Experience, depth on O-line letting coach Jim Michalczik have fun

Michalczik, or “Coach M,” said all his players worked hard in the offseason to improve — whether it was technique, strength, taking better care of their bodies or otherwise — and that it’s showed in fall camp.

Kipper has focused on footwork in pass protection and with confidence in his technique comes success, the coach said. Levengood has also put a target on pass protection and his bad tendency to lean at the snap. But Michalczik said he’s got stronger in the offseason and has had a good fall camp.

“Jake is fun to coach because he loves football,” Michalczik said. “If you look at the guy on the field, he’s always smiling. He’s just happy to be out here competing.”

Eldridge is in his sixth season of college football and has taken thousands of repetitions by this point in his career. But Michalczik says there’s always more to be learned for a player at any position.

“I don’t think you can ever master the base fundamentals, the little things. I think those things you’ve got to keep grinding over and over and over,” Michalczik said, noting that Eldridge is a good example of that because when he’s playing well he has good leverage and lift but sometimes strays away from it.