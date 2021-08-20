OSU football: Experience, depth on O-line letting coach Jim Michalczik have fun

Jim Michalczik chuckled to himself as he thought about the experience returning this season and the depth along the offensive line he mentors.
Oregon State has all five starters back plus a few more players who are showing they can be game-ready backups.
“I’ve got to be a little selfish, it’s really fun,” said Michalczik, who is the offensive line coach but also carries the titles of associate head coach and run game coordinator. “I’ve got some very veteran guys, and we’re so much further along in some ways. It’s fun because they’re teaching the young guys.”
Center Nathan Eldridge, tackles Joshua Gray and Brandon Kipper and guards Nous Keobounnam and Jake Levengood return with a combined 15 years in the program, not counting the season they’re entering. In addition, Eldridge played two years for Michalczik (and was injured another season) at Arizona and Kipper spent his first year out of high school at Hawaii.
Two years ago, the Beavers had a veteran o-line that included the likes of Blake Brandel and Gus Lavaka. The unit’s 2020 room had much less experience, which led to the reloading for this season.
“I think having that younger room last year everybody got to play. Got a lot of guys a lot of experience, a lot of opportunity to get on the field and learn, actually play,” Kipper said. “That’s the best way you learn, is being on the field. Learning from the mistakes you make, learning from the good plays you make. So I’m really excited for this year, those same guys coming back.”
There’s also depth with Corvallis High alum Marco Brewer, whom Michalczik said could play multiple positions, along with Taliese Fuaga, Tanner Miller and Korbin Sorensen. While happy with the progress of the returning starters, the coach hinted that perhaps the first five isn’t set in stone heading into the Sept. 4 season opener at Purdue.
“I keep looking for one of them, maybe we’ll start somebody else,” said Michalczik, now in the fourth year of his second stint at Oregon State after coaching the Beavers from 1999-2001. “I think there’s a lot of things still going on, a lot of competition in these last weeks.”
Levengood has lined up at both guard spots and center in the first few weeks of fall camp. He says he’ll play wherever he’s asked. That versatility, which he’s displayed since the 2019 season, has helped him learn the offense.
The offensive line’s increased knowledge of the system has allowed them to work on more advanced technique and skills.
But how does a unit with so much experience stay hungry? Levengood says it’s simple.
“Well, we’ve got to think about the first game of the season,” he said. “Last year, that season, it didn’t come out as we wanted (with a 2-5 record), so we pushed all offseason to make sure we put ourselves in a good position to win.”
Michalczik, or “Coach M,” said all his players worked hard in the offseason to improve — whether it was technique, strength, taking better care of their bodies or otherwise — and that it’s showed in fall camp.
Kipper has focused on footwork in pass protection and with confidence in his technique comes success, the coach said. Levengood has also put a target on pass protection and his bad tendency to lean at the snap. But Michalczik said he’s got stronger in the offseason and has had a good fall camp.
“Jake is fun to coach because he loves football,” Michalczik said. “If you look at the guy on the field, he’s always smiling. He’s just happy to be out here competing.”
Eldridge is in his sixth season of college football and has taken thousands of repetitions by this point in his career. But Michalczik says there’s always more to be learned for a player at any position.
“I don’t think you can ever master the base fundamentals, the little things. I think those things you’ve got to keep grinding over and over and over,” Michalczik said, noting that Eldridge is a good example of that because when he’s playing well he has good leverage and lift but sometimes strays away from it.
“Even though we have the veteran guys, there’s still a lot of stuff we’re working on. A lot of stuff we can get better at and a lot of basic fundamentals we’ve got to keep working on.”
Kipper said that work has paid off with the depth that has been created. Second- and third-team players, though their game time may have been limited last year, got reps in regular practice drills and on scout teams.
It has him anxious to see what a deeper unit can do in 2021. Kipper says everyone used added free time due to the pandemic to improve in any way they could and that the entire unit understands the goals.
“Now we can move forward and we’re definitely an older, more mature group,” Kipper said. “I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a good plan. We always have a good plan because Coach M, that’s what he does.”