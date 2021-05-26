OSU football: Evan Bennett has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Oregon State’s depth along the defensive line took another hit Wednesday.

Evan Bennett, who started at defensive tackle for the Beavers during portions of the 2020 season, has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Bennett, a redshirt freshman from Sacramento, California, started two of Oregon State’s seven games last season and finished the season with 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

The news of Bennett’s departure comes less than a month after lineman Jordan Whittley announced that he had chosen to enter the transfer portal. It has since been reported that Whittley has transferred to Michigan.

Oregon State recently added Keonte Schad, a transfer from Minnesota, to bolster its defensive line depth. Aside from Schad, Alexander Skelton, who started five games last season, is Oregon State’s only interior defensive lineman with meaningful playing time at the Power-5 level.

