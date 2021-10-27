OSU football: Depleted secondary passes test, more challenges to come

Oregon State football’s depth in the defensive secondary was tested in a big way last Saturday against Utah.
Late in the second quarter, safety Alton Julian went down with what is likely a season-ending leg injury. One Utah drive earlier, Julian made one of the defensive plays of the game as he tackled Utes tight end Brent Kuithe at the OSU 1-yard line to create a turnover on downs.
Then early in the third quarter, nickel Jaydon Grant was flagged for targeting while trying to make a tackle on a run play.
The Beavers, clinging to a 28-24 lead at that point, were down two starters in a little more than eight minutes of game time.
That had Oregon State scrambling a bit. The Beavers moved cornerback Rejzohn Wright to safety, a position he had no experience with, and others suddenly had bigger roles and more time on the field.
“Great job by guys responding to being in a tough situation, playing at positions that they haven’t had a lot of practice opportunities to do,” said OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar.
Sparked by cornerback Alex Austin’s pass break-up on a fourth-and-goal play from the Oregon State 2 in the fourth quarter, the Beavers survived for a 42-34 win and head to California this Saturday at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play.
“It wasn’t chaos at all because coming here at practice every day we have a big group of guys with a lot of depth and a lot of talent in our DB room. It was just another opportunity for the next man up to go in and do what they’ve got to do,” Austin said. “We all have faith in the guys behind us. Everybody in the room, they can all play.”
That depth will be challenged again in Berkeley.
The unit is already without Jaden Robinson, gone with a season-ending injury. Julian is out for the foreseeable future and Grant will miss the first half against Cal due to the targeting call.
Tibesar says that will mean more playing time for reserves like Ron Hardge III, Akili Arnold, Ian Massey and Wynston Russell.
“We’ve got guys that have been practicing and now their opportunity is going to come up,” the coach said. “You’re certainly hopeful that the guys rise up to the opportunity. Sometimes that’s what it takes for a guy to showcase that he is ready to go, is to get that opportunity on game day.”
Tibesar credited secondary coach Blue Adams for having his players ready to perform. Tibesar added that it’s a plus that all of the defensive backs spend time together in the same position room and hear what is being taught and coached, even if it isn’t their specific position.
D-line contributions
Oregon State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa has seen the improvements from this group, which has resulted in more pressure on the quarterback and allowed the team’s linebackers to be more impactful.
The coaches are teaching the same techniques they have the previous three seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith. The players have put in the time in the weight room while continuing to build camaraderie and chemistry with a veteran corps.
“We’ve made it physical,” Suiaunoa said. “We’ve got a tremendous strength staff. I think the work over the years to get bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive, it’s showing up on the football field.”
Ends James Rawls and Keonte Schad have continued to show promise as reserves. Suiaunoa has high hopes for tackle Thomas Sio, who has made the move from offense to defense.
The Beavers have been without senior Isaac Hodgins this season due to injury, though he could return before year is out. OSU was without fellow D-lineman Simon Sandberg against Utah for an undisclosed reason.
But Oregon State continued to thrive on the line versus the Utes. Suiaunoa said he’s excited about the depth that’s been developed among his unit.
“We’ve playing about six to seven guys a game, which is probably the most since I’ve been here. So we’re not getting overloaded with one guy at the end of the year,” he said. “I think we’re as healthy as we’ve been here since I’ve been here, and that’s a part of it.”
