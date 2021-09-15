OSU football: Defense makes progress in applying pressure against Hawaii

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro escaped Oregon State pass rushers on numerous occasions last Saturday, but the Beavers caught up with him enough times to slow down the Rainbow Warriors’ offense.
OSU’s defense recorded four sacks, including seven total tackles for loss, along with nine quarterback hurries, two interceptions and 14 pass breakups.
It was a positive sign for a group that’s struggled to get pressure on and bring down the quarterback in recent years. Through two games this season, the Beavers have five sacks and 16 tackles for loss. In the seven-game 2020 season, those numbers were seven and 27, respectively.
“We’re a little bit more dynamic up front than we have been in previous years, and guys were able to execute and win a few more 1-on-1s against Hawaii,” OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said.
He added that the Beavers were able to do the same in the season opener against Purdue, but the statistical results were just one hurry and one sack with nine total TFLs.
Outside linebacker Riley Sharp had what Tibesar called one of his better games in four seasons in a Beavers uniform versus Hawaii. The redshirt sophomore had three tackles, including a sack, an interception, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.
Sharp credited the team’s success in applying pressure to play calling and “I think it has to do with guys doing their job and putting themselves in position and allowing other people, because they’re doing their job, to be put in position to make plays. That was really cool to see.”
Sharp said he believes there’s momentum to be gained from such a performance as the Beavers (1-1) prepare to host Idaho (1-1), a lower-division opponent, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium.
“Hopefully we just continue to build upon that momentum,” he said. “You build confidence and you get kind of a hunger for it. We’ve tasted what that is like so we just want to keep growing and growing in that area.”
Oregon State has been able to get more pressure despite the absence of players such as defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins and outside linebackers John McCartan and Addison Gumbs — all with four years’ experience in the program — due to injury.
All were expected to play major roles this season and have yet to see the playing field. That’s led the Beavers to look to others to fill the holes.
“These guys are down and they can’t contribute the way that we want them to, so the next guy’s got to step up,” Tibesar said. “You saw Riley Sharp and what he did, and that was an awesome job by him. One of his best games by him since he’s been here at Oregon State. Seeing the production by those guys has been fantastic.”
With Hodgins unavailable, Cody Anderson credits fellow defensive lineman Simon Sandberg with leading their unit.
“We’re just that type of front that anybody can play,” Anderson said. “Filling up the stat sheet doesn’t mean much to us. We like wins. Team defense, it doesn’t matter who makes the play. As long as we make the play and get the win that’s all that really matters.”
Anderson said the defense numbers put up against Hawaii were a positive but that the group is never satisfied with what was done previously. He and his teammates want to see what they did wrong and correct it, and against the Rainbow Warriors that was allowing Cordeiro to scramble. That helped Hawaii convert nine of 16 third-down plays.
Cordeiro rushed 13 times for 48 yards, not including 20 yards lost on negative plays.
Leading the charge
Anderson had the honor of leading Oregon State back on the field immediately before kickoff against Hawaii while carrying a large American flag. Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
“I felt prideful about it because my family is a huge service family, first responders, military, all that kind of stuff,” he said. “It was pretty cool when I told (OSU chief of staff and director of football operations Dan Van De Riet), I said, ‘hey, do we have a flag to run out with?’ He said, ‘yeah, we’ll put it in your locker.’ It was cool for me.”
