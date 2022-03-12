OSU football: Defense looks sharp in scrimmage

The Oregon State football team wrapped up its first series of spring practices with a scrimmage Saturday morning on the Prothro Practice Fields.

The defense had the upper hand for most of the 75-minute scrimmage, keeping the offense out of the end zone for the first hour. The intensity was high throughout, with the defense making a couple of high-impact tackles.

Defenders also came up with two interceptions. The first pick was by linebacker John McCartan on a short throw by Chance Nolan. The second came on a longer pass from Ben Gulbranson which defensive back Ian Massey picked off at the goal line.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said it was a good day for the defense.

“I thought the tackling showed up pretty good. First time you go live you’re always curious how that’s going to go. I thought they tackled well, physical,” Smith said.

The Oregon State offense did put up two late touchdowns. The first was on a short run by Kanoa Shannon. The second score was a pass from Tristan Gebbia to Jesiah Irish down the right sideline to close out the scrimmage.

An earlier pass from Nolan to tight end Luke Musgrave in the back of the end zone was called back on a penalty. The quarterbacks targeted tight ends on multiple occasions Saturday morning, looking not just for Musgrave but also for Jake Overman and the other young players at this position.

“The early install scheme does (have) options for throwing (to) those guys. It was great. Those guys caught a good amount of balls and Luke had a nice touchdown that got called back. It’s a good group,” Smith said.

The three quarterbacks rotated possessions, with Nolan going first followed by Gebbia and then Gulbranson.

“All three of those guys I thought executed reps. A couple of missed opportunities, which is spring,” Smith said.

Going into spring practice Smith said he was excited to see freshmen Dylan Lopez and Damian Martinez on the playing field. Martinez, a running back from Lewisville, Texas, was productive in Saturday’s scrimmage and Lopez, an offensive lineman from Eastvale, California, held his own during the live action.

When asked after the scrimmage if any players stood out, Smith said he could talk about a lot of players, but he singled out those two.

“I do think Damien Martinez, the way he continued to carry the ball there, has shown that. Not just today, but before. Pleased with him. Dylan Lopez was given a bunch of reps and doing good things inside. The more he progresses I think he could be an option for us, even his first year,” Smith said.

Saturday was the Beavers’ sixth spring practice. The team will take a break for the next couple of weeks as players take final exams to wrap up the winter term and coaches break down the video of these sessions.

The team will resume practice on April 2 with a total of eight more sessions planned including the spring game on April 16.

Smith said there is a lot of work to do to clean up mistakes that were made in these early practices, but overall he is pleased with the effort.

“I thought it was good. Not quite the halfway point, but we’re pleased with the effort and the attention to detail that they’re bringing each day,” Smith said.

