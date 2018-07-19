Oregon State cornerback Xavier Crawford is following Cory Hall to Central Michigan.
Crawford, a 6-foot-1, 174-pound junior, graduated from OSU in June and will be eligible to play immediately for the Chippewas as a graduate transfer. Hall, the Beavers’ interim head coach for the final six games of the 2017 season, was hired as CMU’s defensive backs coach in March.
The news was confirmed by OSU on Wednesday.
In 12 starts as a redshirt freshman, Crawford tied for the team lead with 10 pass breakups and finished with 70 tackles. He was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, USA Today, Pro Football Focus and Campus Insiders.
The Pittsburg, California, native missed the last seven games of 2017 due to injury but still registered 17 tackles and two pass breakups.
Crawford is the second returning starter to leave OSU this summer. Linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu, a two-year starter, opted to enter the NFL supplemental draft. He was not selected and has yet to sign with a team.
Ugwoegbu appeared in 30 games with 20 starts during his three-year OSU career, recording 126 tackles, eight sacks, four pass deflections and three fumble recoveries. Ugwoegbu was suspended for all of spring practice for unspecified reasons.
The Beavers are set to open fall camp under first-year coach Jonathan Smith on Friday, August 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.