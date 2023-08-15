Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Tuesday the quarterback competition is still ongoing and none of the three candidates — Ben Gulbranson, DJ Uiagalelei or Aidan Chiles — has created full separation at that position.

Smith said after watching film from Saturday’s scrimmage it was clear Uiagalelei had a good day, but he emphasized this decision would come down to evaluating the full body of work from players during training camp.

“I thought in the scrimmage DJ did play pretty well. But Ben’s had some really good days,” Smith said.

Chiles was held out of Tuesday’s practice due to arm soreness, but Smith expects him to be available Wednesday.

When asked if it would be preferable if one of the quarterbacks ran away with the competition, Smith said it would be helpful from a leadership standpoint and would simplify the team’s approach to distributing practice repetitions. But he thinks there is a bigger benefit in competition.

“Competition, I’m convinced, pushes guys to be better. It’s only gonna be valuable. Often seasons you’re playing more than one guy because of different circumstances, injuries and all that, and you want to be prepared for it,” Smith said.

On Tuesday, Uiagalalei once again looked sharp. During a team session late in practice, the offense had a strong series of plays with the offensive line opening holes for running back Damien Martinez and Uiagalelei connecting with Anthony Gould on a long pass.

That wasn’t the only impressive play by Gould on Tuesday. Earlier in a seven-on-seven drill he made a diving catch on the sideline, stayed inbounds and maintained possession after hitting the ground hard.

Smith said Gould was limited in his participation early in camp but his recent production is no surprise.

“We want to get that guy the ball. He can make some plays. Between him and Silas and Irish, those guys running around, we think we’ve got some difference-makers there. And Ant’s gonna have big days because he’s a really good player,” Smith said.

Quarterback isn’t the only position where the competition for a spot on the depth part has been intense. Oregon State has a deep group of offensive linemen and while Taliese Fuaga and Joshua Gray are locked in at the tackle spots and Jake Levengood is set at center, the competition for the guard positions is intense.

Heneli Bloomfield played well when he got the opportunity last year and Tanner Miller and Grant Starck have been getting a long look during training camp.

“A lot of these reps these guys are getting, they’re making some strides,” Smith said.

There is competition at all three levels on defense, he said.

“Secondary, you think about a couple spots there in the secondary. Inside linebacker, I think that’s heavy, the second spot next to Easton (Mascarenas-Arnold), probably. There’s a lot of opportunity on the edge of the defense. We’ve got a lot of guys we think can contribute, so that’s pretty competitive,” Smith said.