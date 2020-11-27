OSU football: Chance Nolan sneaks way to win against Oregon

Even in his wildest dreams, Chance Nolan could not have come up with that ending.

On the first snap of his Oregon State career, the redshirt sophomore delivered a season-defining play and secured a signature win for Jonathan Smith.

With 40 seconds left, Nolan entered the game for injured starter Tristan Gebbia and crashed into the end zone from the 1 for a score that propelled Beavers to a 41-38 upset win against the No. 9 Ducks at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers entered the game as 13-point underdogs and few figured they stood a chance against an Oregon team that had College Football Playoff aspirations. In a game that featured too many chaotic moments to count, it only made sense that the whole thing was decided by a player who was never meant to step foot on the field.

“How ‘bout that?,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said with a smile. “Chance Nolan goes in for his first play — probably the biggest play of the game — and he gets it done.”

Smith led the Beavers through plenty of big moments during his playing days and was asked after the game if he had a message for Nolan before sending him to the goal line to decide the game.

“Nothing. I didn’t say anything to him,” Smith said.