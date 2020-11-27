OSU football: Chance Nolan sneaks way to win against Oregon

Even in his wildest dreams, Chance Nolan could not have come up with that ending.
On the first snap of his Oregon State career, the redshirt sophomore delivered a season-defining play and secured a signature win for Jonathan Smith.
With 40 seconds left, Nolan entered the game for injured starter Tristan Gebbia and crashed into the end zone from the 1 for a score that propelled Beavers to a 41-38 upset win against the No. 9 Ducks at Reser Stadium.
The Beavers entered the game as 13-point underdogs and few figured they stood a chance against an Oregon team that had College Football Playoff aspirations. In a game that featured too many chaotic moments to count, it only made sense that the whole thing was decided by a player who was never meant to step foot on the field.
“How ‘bout that?,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said with a smile. “Chance Nolan goes in for his first play — probably the biggest play of the game — and he gets it done.”
Smith led the Beavers through plenty of big moments during his playing days and was asked after the game if he had a message for Nolan before sending him to the goal line to decide the game.
“Nothing. I didn’t say anything to him,” Smith said.
He knew he didn’t need to. With Gebbia out of the game, the Beavers could have turned to Jack Colletto, a quarterback-turned linebacker who has operated out of the wildcat on a few occasions this season and has been successful when doing so. Smith thought hard about it.
But he has seen Nolan take countless snaps under center in practice with center Nathan Eldridge and had no doubt that sending the sophomore out there was the correct decision.
“That’s Chance's play,” Smith said. “We feel good about the guy. He’s continued to work and improve. I think he’s got a bright future here.”
Even after Nolan’s touchdown, Oregon State still had to come through with one final stop.
The Ducks got the ball at their own 23-yard line with 32 seconds to go and picked up a quick first down before quarterback Tyler Shough took two long shots down the field that were unsuccessful. On the final play of the game, the Ducks ran a hook-and-ladder during which the ball touched the hands of three Oregon players before it was fumbled and recovered by Oregon State’s Alex Austin to end the game.
“I’m ecstatic,” senior outside linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray said. “I’m so happy for my guys. I’m so happy for this team. This win makes me happy. We’re gonna enjoy this and get ready for our next opponent.”
It was a particularly meaningful win for Hughes-Murray, a fifth-year senior who missed the entire 2019 season due to injury. A two-time team captain who serves as an emotional leader on Oregon State’s defense, Hughes-Murray delivered one of the biggest games of his career and racked up 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack to help stymie a dynamic Oregon offense.
“I think that coach (Tim Tibesar) called some great plays to put us in some great positions,” Hughes-Murray said. “When my number was called, I just had to do my best to make a play every chance that I got.”
The Beavers did as good a job as they have done all season at delivering disruptive plays on the defensive side of the ball. They constantly pressured Shough and forced him into two interceptions — the last of which came via Nahshon Wright at the start of the fourth quarter.
Immediately after Wright picked off Shough, Gebbia found Kolby Taylor for 31 yards, and Jermar Jefferson punched in a two-yard touchdown on the next play.
“I’ll probably get some laughs in the locker room,” Taylor joked. “Can’t be getting tackled at the two. But I just did my job and made a play there.”
Taylor led all receivers with 114 yards on seven catches. Along with Trevon Bradford, who racked up 93 yards of his own, the Oregon State receivers were able to elevate a passing game that was much-improved from the past few weeks.
Nolan delivered the big moment for the Beavers, but before his injury, Gebbia played the best game of his Oregon State career. His decision-making was sharp and he hung in the pocket while taking numerous big hits to keep drives alive. Gebbia finished 22-of-37 passing for 263 yards and tossed a touchdown to Zeriah Beason — the first of the true freshman’s career.
“He made some big-time plays today,” Smith said of Gebbia. “The kid is resilient. He keeps on working. Our passing game showed up tonight; receivers made plays for him and he made some plays with his feet. He played well enough for us to win this game.”
Oregon State entered the game with 23 players on its roster who spent their prep careers in the state of Oregon. Many of them grew up watching the Ducks and Beavers slug it out each November and hoped for the chance to play in the rivalry game.
For the ones who came to Corvallis with aspirations of one day knocking off the Ducks, Saturday’s win meant a little bit more.
“These are the moments you kind of dream about as a kid growing up here,” safety Jaydon Grant said. “It means a lot for me as an in-state kid because the rivalry is so close to home. But for our team, this is huge. That’s the best part about it — not just how big of a win it is for me, but all of us.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
