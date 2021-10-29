OSU football: Cal's Chase Garbers, a mobile QB, has the Beavers' attention

California quarterback Chase Garbers’ ability to get out of the pocket and cover ground with his feet has Oregon State concerned heading into Saturday’s game in Berkeley.
Garbers, a redshirt senior who has started 30 games across four seasons for the Golden Bears (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12), rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries in last week’s 26-3 home win against Colorado.
He’s made a habit of picking up first downs with his feet, as he’s now the Cal program’s leading rusher as a quarterback with 1,025 yards. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, who has a similar skill set to Garbers, ran for 73 yards on 10 attempts against the Beavers (5-2, 3-1) last week.
“It’s a big concern. Garbers is their second-leading rusher, and it’s some called runs for him directly, he’s going to run it, and some he’s extending the play,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said. “That’s tough to defend. You play some coverage, and at the same time you’ve got to be able to defend this quarterback. So that will be another challenge for us this weekend.”
Garbers has 307 yards and two touchdowns rushing on the season.
He gets help in the run game from teammates Damien Moore (81 for 391, five touchdowns) and Christopher Brooks (46 for 252, one TD).
OSU defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa said Cal has a diverse offense that gives defenses many different looks. Good communication is needed to be in position to make plays.
“They do a lot of things in the run game that we’ve got to be prepared for,” Suiaunoa said.
Garbers is converting 63.6% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while averaging 245 yards a game. Seven different Bears receivers have caught touchdowns.
Wide receivers Trevon Clark (21-379, two TDs) and Jeremiah Hunter (19-331 rec, one TD) are Cal’s leading pass catchers.
“He’s a good quarterback,” Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin said of Garbers. “He throws great deep balls so the accuracy on the deep balls is there. So we’ve got to make sure we have good coverage.”
California plays to its strengths with quality play on both sides of the ball.
"They’re not trying to get into a track meet. They don’t need to do that because they’re so good on defense year in and year out,” Smith said. “They’re effective offensively and I think it starts with the quarterback’s ability to make decisions but extend the play. They call some runs for the quarterback ... and Chase has won a bunch of games. He’s been experienced in this league.”
The Bears got off to a rough start defensively, allowing 448.3 yards and 28.7 points through the first three games of the season. But since they began conference play, they’ve given up an average of 302.5 yards and 19.8 points in the last four contests.
Last week, California had six sacks and held Colorado to just 104 total yards and kept an opponent out of the end zone for the first time in four years.
Safety Daniel Scott leads the Bears’ defense with 40 tackles and three interceptions. Outside linebacker Cameron Goode has 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
The Bears have a University of Oregon flavor with former Ducks at head coach (Justin Wilcox), offensive coordinator (Bill Musgrave) and defensive coordinator (Peter Sirmon).
“They do a great job. I think they’ve been doing it for years with Wilcox and Sirmon,” Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said of the Cal defense. “Just very disciplined, very sound in scheme. I think they tackle really well. They don’t give you a lot of big plays and they make you earn it. They make you put together 10-, 12-play drives and make you execute. So it will be a challenge again this week and we better show up and be ready to go.”
Former Beaver Keith Heyward is the Bears’ outside linebackers coach. Crescent Valley High alum Will Heck is an offensive quality control coach.
Cal has five losses but has proven to be a difficult team to put away.
Four of the Bears’ losses are by a combined 21 points. That includes a seven-point loss at Oregon two weeks ago and an overtime defeat at Washington.
“Those games that they did lose, it was close games. It came to one play, two plays,” Austin said. “That’s the game of football. We’re making sure we’re on our keys every play so that it doesn’t come down to those one, two plays. We want to be able to dominate in the fourth quarter.”
