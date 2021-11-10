OSU football: Bray focused on defense's improvement in new role

Oregon State safety Jaydon Grant says new defensive coordinator Trent Bray can be seen sprinting at practice when a whistle is blown to head to the next drill.

Not just this week, but throughout Bray’s last four years with the program. Grant said who knows, maybe the entire defense might soon be seen sprinting with him because of the energy and enthusiasm he brings to the job.

“When we have a guy like that in leadership who is demanding high effort and energy, and he displays it all the time, it’s infectious, especially for us as players,” Grant said of Bray, who ran to his post-practice interview session with the media Wednesday a short distance from the practice field.

Outside linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray describes what Bray contributes as “juice,” an energy that Hughes-Murray says his team has been lacking the last few weeks in dropping two straight games while on the verge of bowl eligibility.

“He definitely brings juice to practice, to meetings, to everything, to life. I really appreciate that about him. I’m sure our whole defense does,” Hughes-Murray said. “It’s a lot of smiles, a lot of fun and just going out and playing together. That’s something that we want to focus on, is effort and energy.”

Bray, a former Beavers linebacker who also coached in the program from 2012-14 under former head coach Mike Riley, said it’s always been his goal to be a defensive coordinator. But this fortuitous juncture, with now-former DC Tim Tibesar fired on Sunday following the 37-34 double-overtime loss at Colorado, was not how Bray wanted it to happen.

The season continues on, and the Beavers (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) try to clinch a bowl berth Saturday at home against Stanford (3-6, 2-5).

“The opportunity is now and the focus is on Stanford and making sure I get these guys ready to play, and our staff gets them ready to play their best on Saturday,” Bray said.

Head coach Jonathan Smith said earlier in the week that the move to replace Tibesar was made in order to provide “a great opportunity to improve.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Along those lines, Bray said the immediate priority is a focus on individual improvement. If the energy and effort is made in those areas, he said, the team will get better.

Bray said the evident on-field deficiency in recent weeks defensively was physicality when trying to stop the run.

“That’s where it starts. Then we have to get off the field on third down,” Bray said. “And it goes back to my job, owning my role and making sure I take care of my responsibility on the field so we can get off the field.”

Oregon State is sixth in the Pac-12 against the run at 143.7 yards a game and sixth at 4.17 yards per attempt. The Beavers are 11th in pass defense (262.0 yards) and 10th in total defense (405.7).

OSU allows opponents to convert 50.7% of third downs and has been last in the conference in that category most of the season.

When asked if he thought the defense needed a shakeup, Grant said he believes the defense needs to execute and play better.

“I hope everybody knows we need to play better, because what we’ve put on tape is not our standard,” he added. “It’s not the standard I know this defense can play to.”

Grant said it was difficult to see the coaching change, especially when personal relationships are developed. But he says he has the “utmost trust” in Smith deciding what is best for the program and in Bray.

Bray said the players’ response this week since the move has been positive.

“If anything, I think it should be motivation,” he said. “You want to be motivated as far as, ‘this unfortunate thing happened. Let’s make sure something like this doesn’t happen again, and we control it by playing better.’”

Bray said he hasn’t looked at the final three games of the regular season and potentially a bowl game as an audition to have the interim tag removed on his defensive coordinator position.

“That will take care of itself. We’ve got to go out and win, so that’s been my focus,” he said. “How do we get these guys so we can go out, play our best and win the game? That’s really been my focus.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.