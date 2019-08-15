Isaiah Hodgins and Trevon Bradford have been close since Hodgins arrived in Corvallis as a true freshman in 2017.
Bradford had joined the Oregon State football program a year earlier, so he made a point to take his fellow wide receiver under his wing.
"He kind of played a big brother role when I first came here to Oregon State as a freshman," Hodgins said. "We have a real close relationship."
They are close on and off the field and have been able to develop their game together for the past few seasons and are at the point where they have a high level of chemistry.
"You have to with wide receivers as far as the route concepts and who has what on what play and how to help each other out and how to help each other get better and compete and everything. So I feel like that's been huge for us," Hodgins said.
"We've been around each other a lot and he brings some stuff to my game that I haven't seen before and I bring some stuff to help him out, so we both help each other out in that area."
Hodgins and Bradford's ability to mesh was most evident last season. Bradford, now a senior, started all 11 games he played. Hodgins started nine of 11.
Bradford finished with 56 catches for 649 yards and six touchdowns. good enough for a Pac-12 honorable mention selection. He had a reception for 63 yards against Stanford and scored on a 49-yard catch and run at Ohio State.
He finished with five catches for 120 yards and a score against the Cardinal and had six catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Buckeyes. He also had a 10-catch game against USC.
Bradford (6-0, 182) is known for his breakaway speed and he maintains that he is tops on the team despite the presence of a few others with claims to the fastest player title, including fellow receiver Jesiah Irish.
"I'm always going to say me," Bradford said. "Game speed is a little different. Jesiah put up that 4.26 but I need to see something in a game before I can give him that crown."
Hodgins, on the other hand, has the size-speed combination football coaches love in a receiver.
He's 6-4, 210-pounds and said he's put in a lot of work in the offseason to increase his speed. He said he's faster and more elusive than ever.
"I really pride myself on my route running and getting open and getting separation," Hodgins said. "So I'm always working on that. And speed's been a big thing for me and I really improved on that."
Hodgins is coming off a big season in which he led the Beavers with 59 catches for 876 yards and five touchdowns with a long of 51 yards.
He tied the OSU single game receptions record with 14 at Nevada and had 200 yards and two scores in the game.
Hodgins had 11 catches, 10 during the second-half comeback, with 146 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-34 overtime win at Colorado.
Both receivers came up with big plays for the Beavers in the win. Hodgins' second score brought OSU within 31-28 with seven minutes, 13 seconds to go. Bradford's 10-yard TD catch with 29 seconds left gave the Beavers a 34-34 tie and would have won the game if the Buffaloes hadn't blocked the extra point try.
Hodgins was also a 2018 Pac-12 honorable mention pick and he's landed a few preseason accolades, including a second team all-Pac-12 selection and a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
"Isaiah's a dog, period. Point blank. Everybody sees it. He has NFL potential," Bradford said. "I'm grateful that I get to help him out and he gets to help me out. He's a guy that wants to be great and I feel like I want to be great as well. I feel like we work really well together and we push each other."
Hodgins isn't so impressed with the preseason attention.
"It's a little bit nice, but I didn't get any of those last year and I had a good year last year, so it's not the most important thing to me," he said. "I think the most important thing is just realizing that I am on notice now and people are going to be watching me a little bit closer. I just have to go do something with that and really ball out and do my thing on the field because I can get get all these preseason accolades, but if I don't do anything during the year, it won't mean anything. So my biggest focus is just making sure I get it during the year."
Hodgins has put in a lot of work to become a stronger all-around receiver. He's added speed and honed several other areas.
"I just tried to work on everything, from my mental aspect to the game, watching a lot of film in and out with (wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson) and just my body weight, making sure I'm as strong and as fast as possible, which I have been," Hodgins said.
"And healthy, keeping the little injuries out of the way, so that's what I've been trying to do and I feel I've been doing a good job of that and I feel like I'm ready for the season."
Bradford and Hodgins are glad to have quarterback Jake Luton back for a sixth season. They've already had time to develop chemistry with Luton and know what he's capable of at the position.
"It's really important," Bradford said. "Quarterback-wide receiver chemistry is probably overlooked a little bit. But this is going to be my third year with Jake so we've have pretty good chemistry together. Just him being able to have that extra year under coach (Brian) Lindgren's offense, we're not constantly learning new things, so we should be able to play a lot faster without having to think."