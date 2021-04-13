OSU football: Beavers’ veteran-filled offensive line looking to take next step after strong 2020 showing

One of the biggest indicators of the progress Oregon State has made over the past 12 months is its situation along the offensive line this spring.

Last, fall, the Beavers had to haphazardly replace three starters along the o-line during a pandemic-altered fall camp. It required some growing pains as they broke in freshman Joshua Gray at left tackle while also cycling in two new starting guards.

The patience paid off, though.

By the end of last season, the Beavers had one of the best run-blocking lines in the country, and one of the best overall offensive fronts in the conference. Gray evolved into an All-Pac-12 force on the left side of the line, and Nous Keoubounnam and Jake Levengood both delivered strong campaigns along the interior of the line while meshing nicely with veteran stalwarts Nathan Eldridge and Brandon Kipper.

Oregon State returns all five of those starters for the 2021 season, as well as a few key versatile veterans in reserve. The continuity has provided a feeling of calm this spring. Instead of searching for new starters, Jonathan Smith and his staff are anxious to see just how good the Beavers can be along the line.