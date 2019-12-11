OSU football: Beavers to play Mississippi

Oregon State University and the University of Mississippi have agreed to two-game home-and-home football series, Beaver vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes announced Wednesday. Barnes also announced a two-game series with Mountain West Conference opponent New Mexico for future seasons.
The Beavers and Ole Miss will begin the series Sept. 18, 2027 in Oxford, Miss., with the Rebels returning to Reser Stadium to open the 2030 season on Aug. 31. OSU and Ole Miss have never met in football and a current SEC program has never played in Corvallis.
“Scheduling for success is a pillar of our Beaver football program,” Barnes said. “The goal is to play a Power 5, Group of 5 and FCS (football championship series) opponent on a yearly basis to complement the nine-game Pac-12 Conference schedule; for the most part we have been able to adjust future schedules to achieve that goal.”
The Mountain West Conference’s New Mexico Lobos return to OSU’s schedule for the first time since 2004. The Lobos will travel to Reser Stadium Sept. 11, 2027 with OSU returning to Albuquerque for Sept. 9, 2028. The Beavers and Lobos have played four times historically, including a 55-14 OSU win in the 2003 Las Vegas Bowl.
“Our scheduling philosophy also includes creating unique experiences for Beaver Nation to follow the team home and away in addition to the conference matchups,” Barnes added. “Our fans are tremendously valuable for this program, its continued growth, and ultimately to the success we all strive for.”
The addition of Ole Miss adds to a current FBS two-game series with Oklahoma State that concludes this September 3 in Stillwater, Okla. Future home and away games with Purdue and Texas Tech are on the horizon as well as Mountain West Conference opponents Hawai’i, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State and the newly announced contest with New Mexico.
“It’s important to understand the competitiveness of the Pac-12 Conference, but to also develop an attractive non-league schedule that enables the program to grow,” OSU head football coach Jonathan Smith said.
The Portland State Vikings, an opponent for the upcoming season, will also make Reser Stadium appearances in 2025 and 2027. Fellow Big Sky Conference member Idaho State joins the future slate with a 2024 season opener in Corvallis while Fresno State, originally a 2024 contest at Reser Stadium has moved to 2025.
The Beavers open the 2020 season Thursday, September 3 at Oklahoma State in a season that features seven home games for the first time since 2016. The home schedule includes games with Oregon, Washington State, California, Arizona, UCLA, Colorado State, and Portland State.
Rashed Jr. named all-American
Oregon State junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., has been selected to the all-America first team by Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, both media organizations announced Tuesday.
Rashed Jr. concluded the 2019 regular season leading the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss and tied for second for quarterback sacks with 14 (both OSU records), while being limited the last two games with a broken wrist. The public health major was selected to the Pac-12 second team earlier in the week.
Rashed Jr. is the first Beaver to be selected all-America first team since wide receiver Brandin Cooks in 2013. Rashed Jr., joins most recent Beaver first team all-Americans Cooks, defensive back Jordan Poyer (2012), defensive lineman Stephen Paea (2010), and offensive lineman Andy Levitre (2008); all four of those players are in the midst of NFL careers or recently retired from professional football.
Rashed Jr., joins linebacker Omar Speights as Beavers with national postseason honors to date. Speights was named to the 247Sports Freshman all-America team earlier this week.