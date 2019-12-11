OSU football: Beavers to play Mississippi

Oregon State University and the University of Mississippi have agreed to two-game home-and-home football series, Beaver vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes announced Wednesday. Barnes also announced a two-game series with Mountain West Conference opponent New Mexico for future seasons.

The Beavers and Ole Miss will begin the series Sept. 18, 2027 in Oxford, Miss., with the Rebels returning to Reser Stadium to open the 2030 season on Aug. 31. OSU and Ole Miss have never met in football and a current SEC program has never played in Corvallis.

“Scheduling for success is a pillar of our Beaver football program,” Barnes said. “The goal is to play a Power 5, Group of 5 and FCS (football championship series) opponent on a yearly basis to complement the nine-game Pac-12 Conference schedule; for the most part we have been able to adjust future schedules to achieve that goal.”

The Mountain West Conference’s New Mexico Lobos return to OSU’s schedule for the first time since 2004. The Lobos will travel to Reser Stadium Sept. 11, 2027 with OSU returning to Albuquerque for Sept. 9, 2028. The Beavers and Lobos have played four times historically, including a 55-14 OSU win in the 2003 Las Vegas Bowl.