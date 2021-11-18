OSU football: Beavers to face hungry, formidable Sun Devils squad

For the first time in four weeks, Oregon State heads into a football game with an opponent that has legitimate chances of participating in a major postseason bowl.

Arizona State (7-3, 5-2) will go to Reser Stadium on Saturday night one game back of Utah in the Pac-12 South standings and still dreaming of a Rose Bowl berth, just like the Beavers (6-4, 4-3).

The Sun Devils come in with some momentum having won two straight, at home against USC (31-16) and at Washington (35-30). That followed losses at Utah (35-21) and at home to Washington State (34-21). They also had at earlier defeat at BYU (27-17).

The Sun Devils possess the conference’s top defense in total yards (averaging 322.1 per game) and points allowed (21.2). They are also third against the run (126.1) and the pass (196.0).

“They tackle really well. They’re physical up front,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said Thursday as he met with the media. “They’re a veteran group that doesn’t make mistakes. You can see it in their scheme. These guys are sound, physical, athletic. And really it’s all three phases, D-line, linebackers and the secondary.”

Linebacker Darien Butler leads the team in tackles (66 total, 32 solo, two sacks) and interceptions (three). Defensive lineman Tyler Johnson has three sacks on the season, 7.5 total tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

ASU is tied for second in the Pac-12 with 2.1 sacks per game, fourth in opponent third-down conversions at 37.9% and fifth in opponent first downs at 19.6.

OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said experience is what stands out to him about the ASU defense.

“They’ve got a bunch of guys who have played a lot of ball. They’re not super complex scheme-wise, but the guys really understand what they’re doing and the speed, a really active front,” he said. “I’m really impressed by the linebackers. They seem like smart football players, physical, get to the ball. We’ve got our work cut out for us and they’ve made it tough on people all year.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

OSU center Nathan Eldridge said ASU’s defensive front poses a good test.

“They’re big guys. They’ve got some very veteran guys,” he said. “Pretty simple scheme-wise. We’ve just got to go in there and execute better than them.”

Offensively, the Sun Devils are fourth in rushing (210.0), fifth in scoring (30.8 points), sixth in total offense (421.9) and 11th in passing (211.9). ASU is first in pass completion percentage (67.3).

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a big factor in keeping the Sun Devils’ offense moving.

He’s thrown for 1,970 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Daniels is also second on the team in rushing with 538 yards and five scores.

Smith said the Beavers have to account for Daniels in the run game and also tackle him when the play is there to be made.

“This guy is elusive, he breaks tackles, he can run … and he can hurt you with his arm,” the coach said. “They’ve got some real weapons on the outside. So he’s the complete deal in terms of quarterback play.”

Added Beavers defensive coordinator Trent Bray: “He’s an extremely good athlete that creates a lot of plays with his legs. Not just running the ball but throwing the ball, getting out of the pocket, finding open receivers, so we’ve got to do a good job with them.”

Rachaad White is second in the conference in rushing behind OSU’s B.J. Baylor with 869 yards (96.5 per game) and 14 touchdowns. White has hit his stride late in the season, running for 386 yards and five scores in the past two games. He also has seven catches for 88 yards in those two contests.

DeaMonte Trayanum is another rushing option, having run for 353 yards and five touchdowns.

“We’ve got to challenge and contain the run game. Also recognize that they’ve got some players. This team’s tough. They’re going to make some plays,” Smith said. “Bounce back and respond. But we’ve got to get the run game under control, whether that’s the back in the scheme, the quarterback keeping it, because they’re really good at it.”

Daniels spreads the ball around, as seven receivers have 12 or more catches this season.

Ricky Pearsall is the leader in the group with 36 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns. The wide receiver had four of those catches for 132 yards and the two scores in arguably the team’s biggest win of the season, 42-23 at UCLA on Oct. 2.

Tight end Curtis Hodges has 20 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton 25 grabs for 357 yards and two scores. White is second on the team with 34 receptions.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.