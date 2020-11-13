OSU football: Beavers still scheduled to face UW despite uncertainty

Shortly after that cancellation, the conference announced that Utah at UCLA would also be canceled because the Utes did not have the minimum number of healthy scholarship players due to a number of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing protocols.

As a result of those two cancellations, the conference announced that Cal and UCLA will play this Sunday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. That game is scheduled for 9 a.m.

That rescheduled matchup will have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the conference. The Bruins' week 3 game at Oregon will now be shifted from Nov. 20 to 21 in order to give UCLA an extra day between games.

The Pac-12 also released an announcement apologizing to the Stanford football team for a testing error that resulted in three of its players missing out on the Cardinal season-opening loss to Oregon. Among those players was starting quarterback Davis Mills.