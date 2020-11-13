OSU football: Beavers still scheduled to face UW despite uncertainty

After an afternoon that was filled with chaos for the Pac-12, it sounds as though Oregon State’s Saturday matchup at Washington is still on the table.
In the span of an hour Friday, the conference announced the cancellation of two games, both due to coronavirus situations. But the Beavers and Huskies elected to forge ahead despite some previous uncertainty surrounding the game. Oregon State announced Thursday that one of its players had tested positive for COVID-19 and three others were in quarantine after contact tracing.
The school insisted that the game was never in danger of being canceled. The Beavers were scheduled to fly to Seattle Friday evening, according to multiple reports. As of Friday, the game is still scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday in Seattle.
Elsewhere in the conference, two of the six slated games were quickly pulled off the schedule. Arizona State elected to cancel its Saturday home matchup with California because of a coronavirus outbreak. Several players and staffers — including head coach Herm Edwards — tested positive.
California has now seen its first two games of the season canceled due to positive tests. The Golden Bears are scheduled to play Oregon State in Corvallis on Nov. 21.
Shortly after that cancellation, the conference announced that Utah at UCLA would also be canceled because the Utes did not have the minimum number of healthy scholarship players due to a number of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing protocols.
As a result of those two cancellations, the conference announced that Cal and UCLA will play this Sunday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. That game is scheduled for 9 a.m.
That rescheduled matchup will have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the conference. The Bruins' week 3 game at Oregon will now be shifted from Nov. 20 to 21 in order to give UCLA an extra day between games.
The Pac-12 also released an announcement apologizing to the Stanford football team for a testing error that resulted in three of its players missing out on the Cardinal season-opening loss to Oregon. Among those players was starting quarterback Davis Mills.
"During Pac-12 game day testing this past Saturday, there were testing protocol errors with respect to a Stanford student-athlete who tested positive for COVID-19," the Pac-12 said in the statement. "The student-athlete and others who were immediately identified as individuals who would be high-risk contacts if the student-athlete were positive did not play in the game, in accordance with Pac-12 protocols, and the student-athletes were immediately isolated."
This story will be updated.
