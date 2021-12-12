OSU football: Beavers prepping for Utah State, but also the future

Oregon State’s focus on its matchup with Utah State in Saturday’s LA Bowl is not just about what it means for this year’s team but for the 2022 squad as well.

The Beavers (7-5) finished fall term finals last week and have been able to push all their attention toward preparing for the Aggies (10-3) in practice the past two days.

Oregon State is aiming to get much of its prep work for the game done in Corvallis so that once the team arrives in Southern California on Tuesday, the players can have their afternoons after practice to enjoy the bowl experiences and time with family and friends.

“We just want to finish the season off the right way. Coach (Jonathan) Smith has done a great job at reiterating that,” quarterback Chance Nolan said after Sunday’s practice. “This game is big for our next season, kind of set us up to where we want to be next year. I know there’s a lot of games we felt we could have been on the other side of, and it’s good to play a big game in a nice stadium and close out the season.”

The Beavers had just one practice in the two weeks after completing the regular season Nov. 27 at Oregon.

Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik said that when the team got back together Saturday for the first of three straight practice days on campus he could tell that the players love football.

“There was a lot of fun. The whole team was bouncing around,” he said. “Guys are happy to be out there and happy to be doing a game plan. It’s really cool.”

The players have had most of the last three weeks to heal their bodies while also concentrating on their academics.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said it has been a beneficial stretch of time and allowed the players to push the reset button to get ready for the postseason.

“Those last bunch of weeks (of the regular season) were pretty physical, and just the whole toll of the season on you,” he said. “These last couple weeks have been good. Guys have got their legs back. You could just tell there was a little bit more juice in practice and guys running everything a little bit crisper. It was fun to get back out there, for sure.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Nolan’s progress

Nolan has now started 14 games at quarterback for the Beavers, three last year after Tristan Gebbia was injured and 11 this season, beginning with the home opener against Hawaii.

Nolan says he believes the biggest strides he’s made have been in “Xs and Os,” gaining football knowledge and being able to communicate better with his coaches.

“Being mentally prepared to go out there and execute, then when you’re out there on the field you’re seeing things that you saw in film study,” he said. “It’s slowing down now, and that’s been a huge leap for me.”

His season numbers include 2,414 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions as well as 283 yards rushing and three scores on the ground.

That led to Nolan’s recognition as an all-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Nolan said he’s proud of himself, but he credits the award to his teammates and to the coaches for putting him in positions to succeed.

Smith said Nolan has made “a really, big jump” since joining the program in January 2020 and in comparison to his results last season.

“Been efficient, understands the scheme. I think he’s allowed his talent to take over now that he’s comfortable,” Smith said. “He’s still got some things to improve on, and we’re counting on the same type of jump from this year to next.”

Preparing for the future

Bowl practices allow those players who don’t get as much game time as others to gain more repetitions for when their numbers are eventually called on a more frequent basis.

Even with a limited number of practices leading up the LA Bowl, that’s been the case for Oregon State.

“Just getting out there and prepping for another opponent … we had the young guys going a little bit earlier this past week,” Lindgren said. “We got back out there and those guys getting more reps with some of the stuff you do, it can only be an advantage for you. When you’re prepping for another opponent, guys grow and learn so much from that.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.