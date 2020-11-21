OSU football: Beavers pick off Bears 31-27

Oregon State’s players had been searching for this feeling of elation for weeks.

A couple of close losses during the first two games of the season left the Beavers in a must-win situation Saturday. As badly as they needed a victory to bolster their record and salvage any hopes of reaching a bowl game, they also just needed the sensation of succeeding in a big moment.

Thanks to a pair of massive late-game plays, Oregon State got that as it topped California 31-27 at Reser Stadium Saturday.

“These guys are resilient. They understand it’s tough to win,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “This league is tough; that’s a good football team. Winning is always big. That’s what you try to do. So we’ll enjoy this tonight.”

Trailing by a field goal with six minutes to go, the Beavers figured to get the ball back deep in their own territory and then pin their hopes of a game-winning drive to an offense that had looked lifeless for most of the second half. Oregon State’s last two series had ended with a three-and-out and an interception.

The situation looked grim.