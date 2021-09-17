OSU football: Beavers not looking past Vandals

Smith said he made great relationships with people he coached with there. His first child, son Robert, was born in Moscow while Smith was coaching there. The Smith family sometimes returns to the area in the summer to spend time with friends in the area.

During a press conference earlier in the week, Smith noted some of his favorite spots in Moscow: The Breakfast Club, “bite to eat, great eggs benedict,” and a bar called the Corner Club. “A great college town,” Smith said.

During one of Smith’s season at Idaho, in 2006, Erickson was the Vandals’ head coach. Erickson was Oregon State’s head coach during Smith’s final three years as a Beaver player.

“Good memories,” Smith said of their time together in Moscow. “Calling some plays and going back to roots when you were playing, some of the stuff offensively we were doing is stuff that I did.”

But the focus Saturday turns to getting a victory and making progress toward opening Pac-12 play next week at USC.

Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said the main focus in practice this week was on the Beavers, getting better and not letting up based on the opponent.

The players have been shown tape of the FCS wins against FBS teams this season.