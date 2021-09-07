OSU football: Beavers looking in mirror for bounce-back effort

Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and two of his players were pointing fingers back at themselves Tuesday as they rehashed last week’s loss at Purdue and the necessary steps heading into Saturday’s home opener against Hawaii.
“Just overall, first game, I thought there were some positive things that I think we can build off of and a lot of things we’ve got to clean up, and hopefully we get those things cleaned up going into game two,” Lindgren said.
His comments were in reference to quarterbacks Sam Noyer and Chance Nolan and their performances in the Beavers’ 30-21 defeat to open the college football season. But they also followed the sentiments shared by Lindgren, tight end Teagan Quitoriano and tackle Joshua Gray on the offense as a whole as they prepared for the Rainbow Warriors (1-1).
Noyer, the starter, and Nolan were a combined 20 for 37 for 251 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a sack. Nolan rushed twice for 13 total yards.
Noyer overshot several receivers. Lindgren said the coaching staff would have liked Noyer to have stayed in the pocket longer on several plays, and that movement threw off the timing. Lindgren said there was nothing wrong mechanically, just a few missed throws that Noyer made for completions in fall camp.
Of Nolan, who was 10 of 16 for 157 yards and led the Beavers to 14 points after entering the game late in the third quarter, Lindgren said: “He did a lot good things, and we just felt like we needed to get a spark in there. I thought he came in there and moved the football and did some nice things in the pass game, made a couple plays with his feet when things broke down around him.”
Lindgren said he was overall pleased with Nolan but, like Noyer, there are also improvements to be made.
Quitoriano and Luke Musgrave, OSU’s started tight ends, had limited involvement in the passing game. Both had two catches, with Quitoriano’s receptions covering 42 yards and Musgrave’s 7.
Quitoriano credited the Boilermakers with a good game plan for the Beavers. But Oregon State’s inability to run the ball better (averaging 3.1 yards per carry) affected what the Beavers were able to do with the tight ends.
“I think we were going a little bit too lateral. I think we just need to come off the ball a little bit better,” Quitoriano said. “We’re going to get it cleaned up. I think it was little schematic things that aren’t things we usually mess up as a unit, offensive line and tight ends. We’ll get it cleaned up and ready for next week.”
Oregon State’s three primary running backs – Trey Lowe, B.J. Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick – had 52 combined yards on 16 carries, a 3.25 average.
Gray said there was nothing Purdue presented that surprised him and his veteran line teammates. They just need to execute better.
“We have things to work on. We’ve got to be a little more aggressive, get off the ball and move people. Do what we know we can do,” Gray said. “I think it’s more about us. We’ve just got to take our right set, use our hands, all that kind of stuff, stay low.”
Lindgren said the offensive line was at times physical and performed well but that it can be better in run blocking. He emphasized that he wasn’t pinning the offense’s struggles on one unit but that the line needs to better target and finish blocks and adjust to the defense.
“I like the group that we’ve got. I think we’ve got good players up front,” the coach said. “I just think like every position on offense, we didn’t play as good as we were capable of playing on Saturday and I think the guys are motived to get back out there this week.”
Lindgren said Purdue crowded the line of scrimmage to stop the run and that Oregon State hit some passes down the field, but not enough to make the Boilermakers back off.
He added that the Beaver running backs for the most part made the best of the space they were given.
“We’ve just got to create some more holes for them and some more opportunities to hit some bigger runs,” the coach said.
A focus for the running backs this week, Lindgren said, is improving their pass protection.
The team will decide on a starting quarterback for Saturday in the next few days. Noyer and Nolan each received snaps with the first-team offense Tuesday.
In making a decision, coaches will see who is better executing the game plan on the practice field and performing at a higher level in individual drills, route timing and checks in the run game, among other areas.
“The guy that the offense is responding to and is doing it with the most consistency,” Lindgren said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.