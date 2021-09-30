OSU football: Beavers look to limit penalties going forward

Limiting penalties was on Oregon State football’s list of needed improvements this week as it prepares for Saturday’s Pac-12 home game with Washington.
The Beavers (3-1, 1-0) were called for 14 penalties for 154 yards in last week’s win at USC, topping their combined total from the previous two games in both flags and yardage. USC had 11 penalties for 98 yards.
OSU has been called for more penalties than its opponents in three of four games this season. The Beavers are averaging 8.5 penalties for 81.5 yards and the opposition 7.25 for 63.
“On the penalty end, it’s really on both sides. The offense had a bunch of penalties, too,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith told the media Thursday. “Just with our hands, technique. We want to play aggressive and physical, but we’ve got to play within, keeping our hands nice and tight inside.”
USC leads the Pac-12 in opponent penalties with 36 total and an average of 81.25 yards per game. OSU’s opponents have had 29 total penalties.
Oregon State redshirt freshman cornerback Alex Austin, charged with trying to defend USC star wide receiver Drake London, had five penalty flags tossed for his defensive plays.
Austin was called for pass interference and then the first of three straight defensive holding penalties against the Beavers late in the first quarter on a possession that ended with a USC touchdown.
In the second quarter, he was flagged for a face mask and later a holding call that negated an interception by teammate Jaydon Grant. Austin also drew a pass interference flag in the third quarter.
London finished with 10 catches for 165 yards but was kept out of the end zone. Austin did enough to slow him down so that the Trojans’ defense wasn’t as consistent.
Earlier this week, OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said what Austin learned is that you’ve got to compete.
“You’re playing against a really good player. Sometimes he makes plays and you’ve got to get ready to go the next snap,” Tibesar said. “A DB’s got to have a short memory, and I thought Alex competed his butt off the whole game. That’s what we needed him to do.”
Austin struggled at times, but the coaching staff didn’t give up on him.
“I think he’s been one of our best and most consistent corners and he was the best guy that we have to put on (London),” Tibesar added. “I thought he did a good job. (London) is a heck of a football player and players make plays.”
Austin, in his third year in the program, started five of seven games in 2020. His 29 tackles tied for fifth on the team.
Austin was credited with nine tackles and a pass breakup against USC. On the season, he has 20 tackles (12 solo), one interception and three pass breakups.
Red zone success
Oregon State has had little trouble scoring this season once it’s reached the opponent’s red zone, from the 20-yard line to the goal line.
The Beavers are 17 of 19 on drives with plays that begin in that area. They’ve scored 16 touchdowns (10 rushing, six passing) and are 1 for 1 on field goals.
The team’s 89.5% red zone success is fifth in the Pac-12. Washington (2-2, 1-0), this week’s opponent, is a perfect 12 of 12 on the season with nine touchdowns.
In the red zone, Oregon State was 3 of 3 against Purdue, 5 of 5 against Hawaii, 5 of 6 against Idaho and 4 of 5 against USC.
“We work on it a lot. It comes down to making it physical and execution,” Smith said. “The way we run the ball … it sets up a lot in the pass game. We’re going to be aggressive down there, taking some shots at the end zone, and the quarterback has made some good throws.”
Last year, the Beavers were 25 of 28 (89.3%) in the red zone with 21 touchdowns.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.