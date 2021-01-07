 Skip to main content
OSU football: Beavers land OL transfer

OSU football: Beavers land OL transfer

Jonathan Smith has been busy bolstering the Oregon State football roster this offseason.

The Beavers have landed another player via the transfer portal in offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield.

Bloomfield (6-3, 300) will transfer from Utah State, where he redshirted in 2018 and played in 13 games with four starts in 2019. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

The Beavers previously brought in Deshaun Fenwick (RB, South Carolina) and Elijah Jones (CB, Kansas) through the transfer portal.

