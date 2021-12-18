OSU football: Beavers lack answers against Aggies in LA Bowl loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — An inability to unhitch its own run game and to keep Utah State from big gains on the ground and through the air did in Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon State knew to expect a heavy dose of Deven Thompkins, Utah State’s record-setting receiver. But they couldn’t have had much game film on quarterback Cooper Legas, who carried a big load in a reserve role after starter Logan Bonner was sidelined in the first half with a knee injury.

The Aggies scored 17 straight points between the second and third quarters and the Beavers couldn’t find a big enough answer, falling 24-13 in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Oregon State (7-6), playing in its first bowl game in eight years and possessing the Pac-12’s best rushing offense, ran for 152 yards on 36 carries. B.J. Baylor, the Beavers’ leading rusher on the season, had 78 yards on 18 attempts.

OSU quarterback Chance Nolan, asked to play a vital part with the running game struggling, was 21-of-30 passing for 263 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Legas led Mountain West Conference champion Utah State (11-3) with 171 yards passing and two touchdowns with one interception. Thompkins had six catches for 115 yards and a score.

“He threw a strike, I know that,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said of Legas’ impact, noting his first pass of the game, which went for a touchdown. “Now look, you’ve got to make some adjustments throughout. Go back defensively, they were able to move the ball at times. We gave up extras penalty-wise. But keeping them to 24 points, that offense, how explosive they can be … I thought we had enough defensively if we just didn’t show up on offense.”

Former Beaver Calvin Tyler Jr. added 120 yards rushing and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Oregon State was flagged for two pass interference penalties in a stretch of four snaps, but after an Andrzej Hughes-Murray sack held Utah State to a 25-yard field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter, as the Aggies took a 17-10 lead.

The Beavers then got passes of 15 yards to Tre’Shaun Harrison and 22 to Luke Musgrave, but Everett Hayes was wide left on a field goal attempt from 44 yards.

Legas, playing like a seasoned starter instead of a player seeing his first extended time in a college game, led the Aggies back down the field, finding Thompkins for 18 yards before finding Brandon Bowling alone in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown catch and a two-score lead with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

"We tried to do too much rather than just focus on the details, focusing on our job and sometimes that put us out of position and that hurt us," said Beavers linebacker Kyrei Fisher, who had a team-best 10 tackles. "We have to have to, I have to, be better on defense."

OSU would get as far as the Utah State 7 on its next drive but settled for a Hayes 34-yard field goal after a third-down sack, closing the gap to 24-13.

The Beavers grabbed more momentum when Kitan Oladapo snagged a Legas interception and got one foot down before going out of bounds at the OSU 17.

But that momentum disappeared in a hurry, when Harrison had the ball knocked out and it was recovered by the Aggies.

A defensive three-and-out kept the Beavers within reach, but OSU was a about a football short of moving the sticks after an 11-yard pass from Nolan to Musgrave on a 3rd-and-12 with 6:45 remaining.

Oregon State’s Omar Speights recovered a fumble in the end zone with 2:31 left as the Aggies were trying to score. But Nolan was intercepted a few plays later.

When it was over, the Beavers had their lowest point total of the season by eight.

“There were a lot of things that went into it,” Nolan said. “Offensively we didn’t play our best today, and those are the kind of results they’re going to give you. I had a lot of mistakes, and there were a lot of things we could have cleaned up. At the end of the day we didn’t do enough.”

Oregon State went to halftime down 14-10 after some mixed offensive results.

The Beavers got on the board first and in a hurry after taking the opening kickoff.

A 12-yard Baylor run was followed by a 39-yard pass down the left side to Zeriah Beason. Jesiah Irish made it a second straight touch for an OSU receiver when he took a handoff from Nolan to the left and found the end zone from 20 yards out just 58 seconds into the game.

Oregon State’s second drive was upended by a false start on 3rd-and-2. Beavers defensive back Akili Arnold ended the Aggies’ second possession with in an interception in the end zone on a Bonner pass intended for Thompkins.

The Utah State defense, fourth in the country in tackles for loss, made some noise on OSU’s next two drives with sacks of Nolan on both. Utah State had three first-half sacks, more than Oregon State allowed in a game all season.

Without Bonner, who produced a school-record 36 touchdown passes this season, Legas stepped up in a big way and delivered a 62-yard touchdown to Thompkins on his first career pass attempt to tie the game at 7-all.

The Beavers retook the lead on the next possession, covering 66 yards before Hayes kicked a 37-yard field goal. A defensive penalty on a Hayes miss from 42 on the previous snap gave him another try.

The Aggies came right back and took the lead on a Tyler 15-yard touchdown run, the last of four plays for double-digit yards (three by Tyler) on the drive.

